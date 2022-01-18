U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) announced Monday that he will seek a third term as Minnesota’s 8th District Congressman.
“I am running for re-election because northern Minnesota needs a voice in Washington who will continue to champion our causes built on the foundation of our values and beliefs,” Stauber said in a news release. “I am launching my re-election campaign for Congress today because I believe our best days are ahead. Together, let’s defend our way of life, take back our country, and rebuild our future.”
Stauber, who lives in Hermantown with his wife Jodi and their five children, is currently serving his second term in Congress.
In 2018, the former law enforcement officer, small business owner and St. Louis County commissioner, defeated Democrat Joe Radinovich by more than 5 percent in 2018 to deliver the 8th District to Republicans for only the second time in 72 years.
He was re–elected easily in 2020, defeating Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom by more than 15 points in 2020 and in the process becoming the first Republican in more than 70 years to win back-to-back terms in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
When reached for comment on his work so far in Congress and plans for a third term, a spokesperson from the “Stauber for Congress Campaign” told the Mesabi Tribune by email that, “Pete’s record in Congress is strong as he’s been a champion for jobs and economic growth in our region, a true ally of our law enforcement pushing back against nonsensical defund the police efforts, and as a father of five continually standing up for parental rights and opposing the Biden DOJ efforts wrongly labeling concerned parents as ‘domestic terrorists.’”
In the next Congress, the spokesperson wrote, “Pete will continue fighting for our way of life, supporting the Constitution and doing all he can to stop overreaching vaccine mandates that would cripple small businesses, and reign in Biden’s reckless, runaway spending that has caused the worst inflation in more than 40 years.”
To this point, only one Democratic candidate has announced intentions to run against Stauber, Chisholm’s Theresa Lastovich, who threw her hat in the ring in late December.
“We’ve been through a lot together, but look what’s happened in just the past 12 months under single-party control in Washington,” Stauber said in his news release. “Washington is spending money we don’t have. Inflation is skyrocketing. Energy prices are through the roof. Supply chains are breaking. China and Russia are laughing at us. Our borders are weakened. Our law enforcement is under attack, and our public safety is threatened. Businesses are handcuffed by tyrannical government mandates. Parents are being told they have no say in their children’s education. Enough is enough.”
Stauber, a pro-mining candidate, has been very vocal about his opposition to a number of the President Joe Biden’s actions concerning mining, particularly his administration’s announcement in October 2021 of a mineral withdrawal on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota which could lead to a 20-year moratorium on mining in the area. In addition, the Bureau of Land Management separately rejected Twin Metals Minnesota’s preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications.
Plans call for the proposed $1.7 billion underground Twin Metals mine to be built along the shore of Birch Lake, which is about seven miles from Ely and just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The mine would be located outside the protected wilderness area but inside the watershed that flows into it. Mining is banned within the wilderness and inside a narrow buffer strip around it, but it is currently allowed in other parts of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.
In October, Stauber called the Biden Administration’s announcement a case of “politics over science.”
“This is another partisan political study in an effort to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota,” Stauber told the Mesabi Tribune. “I’m furious. They’ve instituted politics over science. They are not allowing the process to go forward. They’re paving the way to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota.”
Stauber has used his position as Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources – a seat he was appointed to in February 2021 – to advocate for the industry, saying in an interview last July with the Mesabi Tribune that his role on the committee is “absolutely crucial” to the area at this time.
He was appointed to the subcommittee — which, among other things, oversees American energy production and mining on federal lands, both onshore and offshore and has jurisdiction over areas such a mineral resources on public lands, and mining interests in general — by the Republican leader of the House Natural Resources Committee, Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR).
If he is re-elected in November he would continue in that position moving forward.
“Pete is optimistically looking forward to working in the majority in Congress where, as chairman of the mining subcommittee, he would champion significant permitting reform that would cut bureaucratic red tape, remove politics from the scientific review process, and prioritize jobs and economic growth that would benefit working families in Minnesota and throughout our country,” the Stauber for Congress Campaign spokesperson said.
Just last week, Stauber and the Western Caucus hosted a contingent of northern Minnesota mining industry leaders and stakeholders to testify in Washington D.C. during a first of its kind forum entitled “Minnesota Mining and American Potential: An Opportunity for a Brighter and More Secure Future.”
The purpose of the forum, according to a press release announcing the event, was “to highlight how northern Minnesota is well equipped to help the United States end its overreliance on foreign sources for critical minerals, provide high-quality jobs, and shed light on how the Biden Administration’s push for electric vehicles and alternative energy coincides with policies detrimental to sourcing minerals domestically.”
The Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin issued an emailed statement Monday afternoon in response to the announcement, writing, “Pete Stauber spends his time in Washington voting against bills that help his district, then trying to take credit for them. Instead of working for his constituents, Stauber has been working to overturn the results of a free and fair election. At the end of the day, Stauber puts his political party ahead of the needs of his district and Minnesotans deserve better than that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.