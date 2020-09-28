HIBBING — Congressman Pete Stauber and Quinn Nystrom agreed on regional staples of importance, but split along familiar ideological lines on Monday morning, as the Republican and DFLer tangled over the right to lead the Eighth Congressional District.
In their first one-on-one debate of the general race, Stauber, a professional hockey player turned Duluth police officer turned St. Louis County Commissioner from Hermantown, said that he’s been working to extend the Paycheck Protection Program and support both iron ore and copper-nickel mining projects, along with the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline to combat the county’s 8.6 percent unemployment rate amid the coronavirus. “We’re on a cusp of a blue-collar, middle-class boom,” he said. “As we come through this pandemic, these jobs are going to be needed. And they’re not only going to help us through the pandemic, they’re going to help us strategically in national security interests.”
Stauber continued, “I will fight for our way of life at every intersection and there are people in Congress, including supporters of my opponent, who want to stop our way of life. With every fiber of my body, I will protect the economy on the Iron Range.”
Nystrom, a former Baxter city councilor and health care advocate, responded to her opponent’s comments by saying “this pandemic needs to be taken seriously” and called for more testing, quicker turnaround on testing and antibody tracing and safe access to a vaccine. “We’re not going to get our economy up and thriving until people take this seriously.”
Nystrom went on the offensive, calling out Stauber for not wearing masks during political campaigning events held on the Iron Range, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. “I’ve seen my opponent walking around without masks in 200-plus packed ballrooms,” she said. “Shame on you. Unless we take this seriously and lead by example, we can’t get our economy back up and running.”
On matters beyond the virus, the two politicians clashed over how to help mining operations amid an economic downfall.
Nystrom pointed out that “50 percent” of the iron ore miners being laid off amid the pandemic. “They are really struggling,” she said. “We have to do everything we can to get this industry back up and running, and I think a big component of that is combatting this coronavirus.”
Stauber said that he’s pro-steel-and-copper-nickel mining projects, and noted how The Teamsters and other unions have endorsed him for reelection in the district. (Some United Steelworkers locals and other unions are backing Nystrom.) “Mining is the heartbeat of the Iron Range, and if you shut that down you shut the whole state down,” he said.
Monday marked the first public debate between the two politicians in a year that has fostered unprecedented campaigns. While Stauber has been making in-person campaign appearances across the Iron Range, Nystrom has mostly campaigned via teleconferences given the health risks of the pandemic. However, she did appear in Chisholm several weeks ago to help citizens call on six mayors to retract support for President Donald J. Trump.
In the age of the pandemic, Steve Potts of Hibbing Community College hosted the debate sponsored by the Hibbing, Laurentian, Chisholm and Grand Rapids chambers of commerce. It was the first of five debates scheduled for the district race.
Stauber and Nystrom approached each other at first indirectly, splitting on several issues but largely avoiding attacks, before clashing on how the federal government should handle the national deficit amid the virus. Nystrom said the COVID-19 pandemic has been “devastating for Americans” with more than 200,000 related deaths. She called for Congress to address the budget issues by looking at “where the tax breaks were given” and claimed that Stauber “supported these billion of dollars of tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy, the top 1 percent, for our large corporations.”
Nystrom mentioned Sunday’s article published in The New York Times stating that Trump’s tax-return data shows him paying no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years and paying only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. “We need to make sure our tax system is fair and equitable for all people, and our middle class is not being hit particularly hard,” she said. “That’s one of the ways I think we could get out of this massive deficit that we’ve had to get in because of having to respond to this coronavirus.”
Stauber ignored comments on Trump’s tax returns and instead quipped that Nystrom raised city taxes when a Baxter city councilor, before saying that he’s “proud of what Congress has done” in passing the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020.
Later in the debate, Nystrom took a moment to circle back to the topic and say that Stauber “raised taxes by over 18 percent” when he was on the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners.
Where the two agreed was that the federal government does have a role in expanding broadband internet in the district.
Nystrom called attention to the headaches of regional school systems and small business owners and described how the pandemic has “further exacerbated the issue” of needing broadband in the northeast part of the state. She called for a federal infrastructure bill to remedy such troubles. Stauber said the “pandemic has opened up the doors and showed the digital divide” and that “rural America is always forgotten or not part of the equation” of solutions. He said that he has been vocal on the matter and has been working on bills to expand such overdue services.
The two also agreed the need to improve childcare services that are lacking in the district, which they deemed one of the most important issues in the region, especially since it ties into the economy of greater Minnesota. “We know that we have a job shortage, so we need to look at child care that is accessible and affordable,” Nystrom said.
When asked about their opinions on police reform in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Nystrom said she was in favor of banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and funding restorative justice initiatives. “I am not in favor of defunding the police at all,” Nystrom said. Stauber, who was a police officer for 23 years, said that “nobody likes a bad cop better than a good cop” and touted his Justice Act as being instrumental in reforming law enforcement practices.
In his opening statement, Stauber blamed the coronavirus pandemic for disrupting a “churning” economy and chastised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for “shutting down our businesses, our schools and even our places of worship.” His claims laid the foundation for his calling for how “the Iron Range is going to play a strategic and important part in that American comeback.”
He shifted blame to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden alleging that their administration had “eight years of steel dumping into this country,” before claiming that China sought to close down the Iron Range. “This president and I are fighting to keep the Iron Range open,” he said, adding that Trump put forth steel tariffs and now seeks to push forward copper-nickel mining projects in the region.
When time for Nystrom to introduce herself, she recalled meeting Stauber in the spring of 2019 in his office in Washington D.C. “There, I asked him if he would fight to lower the cost of prescription drugs, if he would protect people with pre-existing conditions as he had promised on his campaign and if he would hold a health care roundtable back in our district and hear from the people who desperately are in need of financial help for their health care. He promised me he would do all those things and I thought we had a great meeting.” But she said he did not hold the roundtable with those in need and she criticized his voting record. “I’m running for Congress, because I believe we need a Representative that is going to listen to the people, who is going to represent them, who is going to bring these pocketbook issues to D.C. when they vote.”
Among their usual disagreements, Stauber criticized Nystrom by claiming she does not support copper-nickel mining projects near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Nystrom refuted his claim, saying “I have continued to say I’m not against copper-nickel mining; what I do is look at every single individual project with the information that’s presented to me.” She talked about meeting with representatives at Twin Metals and environmental groups. “I’m not willing to be just a rubber stamp on a project,” she said, in addition to calling for a U.S. Forest Service report that had been redacted.
Her remarks motivated Stauber to ask for a response, the only time this happened in the debate, to say that Nystrom “sat silent” when the DFL Party of Minnesota last month “adopted and unanimously passed a mining ban.” “That’s unacceptable,” he said.
Given another turn to speak, Nystrom said that “this is why people are sick of Washington and politicians” and that her opponent cut off a DFL press release in an inaccurate manner. “I did say that I would not support PolyMet and Twin Metals if it could not be done in a proven, environmentally safe way,” she said. “I believe we have to look at the pros and cons of any development...I believe I’m being elected to look at all sides. And again, I have said I’m not against copper-nickel mining. This is a brand new way of mining for this district and we must do everything in our powers to look at everything.”
The debate on Monday ended with Potts granting two minutes to each politician for final arguments.
“The truth is my opponent talks about ‘our way of life’ and I’m not quite sure what that means, because his way of life is making over $170,000 a year and having great health insurance when most of us in this district are struggling to pay our bills, to put groceries on the table, to afford our prescription medications…,” Nystrom said. She closed, “What we need in this country more than ever is leaders who are going to listen to people, not corporations, they’re going to elevate the voices that are most in need, the people who have been speaking and yelling for years but their voices have just not been elevated or heard. That is the job for the next congresswoman in this district.”
Stauber said that he “has delivered” in his first time in Congress, where he supported mining jobs. “When the Iron Range asks me to show up, I show up, just like I did in Hibbing for this debate” he said. “They know I have their backs.” He ended the event, “I am proud of my record and I will continue to fight for our way of life and to unleash the economic engine in the Eighth Congressional District.”
