As Eli Bird sat with his dad in their blind on the edge of a field in Meadowlands, Bird noticed a deer coming out of the woods.
“It popped right out into the field, probably 200 yards away,” Bird, 13, of Virginia said. “I scoped in on it and thought it was the four-pointer I had seen before.”
But it wasn't.
“As soon as it popped out, I waited for it to show broadside,” Bird said. “I was thinking I hope I don't miss the shot. I could see it had a bunch of horns. I aimed a little high to air out the bullet drop and I just pulled the trigger. It jumped into the woods and fell.”
On the second day of the 2021 Minnesota youth firearms deer season, Bird at about 5:45 p.m. harvested a seven-point buck.
For Bird and other Minnesota youths, the Oct. 21-24 youth firearms deer season is more than a time to be hunting.
It's a time to be in the woods with family, creating memories.
As Bird sat in the blind with his father Kevin, his older brother Travis hunted about a half mile away.
“We were hunting there last year for the youth hunt,” Bird said “It's pretty good territory. There's a lot of deer there.”
The youth firearms deer season is important in keeping youth involved in the outdoors, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Penny Backman said.
“It's an effort by us to make it easier for kids to get out in the woods to hunt deer,” Backman, who works in Orr, said “We wanted to give kids a chance to get out in the woods when the weather is nicer. It's much more enjoyable for a 10 or 12-year-old to get out in the woods when it's 50 or 60 degrees than when it's 30 degrees.”
For Bird, who started accompanying his dad and brother into the woods when he was young, outdoors is the place to be.
“It's just kind of fun to sit in the stand and wait for something to show up,” Bird said. “My dad has hunted forever. He brought us out there when I was like eight-ish. I like it a lot. I like how it's warmer, the deer aren't as spooked and there's not a lot of people out there.”
Statewide, youth hunting was down a bit in 2021.
A total of 12,191 resident youth deer licenses for ages 10-12 were sold in Minnesota this year, down two percent from 12,447 in 2020, according to the DNR. A total of 19,962 youth deer licenses for ages 13-17 were sold, a one percent decrease compared to 20,076 in 2020.
Including youth muzzleloader licenses, there were 32,901 youth participants this year compared to 35,542 in 2020.
Youth firearms deer season for years has been scheduled at the same time students are out of school for MEA (Education Minnesota) weekend, Backman said.
The regular 16-day Minnesota firearms deer season for the Statewide (A) 100 series opens Saturday, Nov. 6 and runs through one half hour after sunset Sunday, Nov. 21.
Backman says the youth deer hunt is one of many agency programs aimed at promoting public participation in natural resources.
“It's all part of us recruiting folks to get interested in natural resources,” Backman said. “If the kids are out in the woods, in the fields and at the beaches, they are going to be interested in conservation. There's lots of stuff we are doing to keep people interested in natural resources.”
Bird, who skis, mountain bikes, and also plays football for Rock Ridge Public Schools, says he loves being outdoors.
“Being outdoors to me is like so fun,” he said. “There's probably a thousand other reasons. It's just nice.”
