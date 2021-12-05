TOWER — While the overall whitetail deer harvest in Minnesota is so far down about 14 percent this year compared to 2020, success locally has been a mixed bag of results.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Deer Reports and Statistics Data web site, through Nov. 29, Minnesotans had harvested 169,375 deer so far this year over the course of the three seasons — archery, firearms and muzzleloader — compared to a final total of 197,315 last year.
The archery season runs through the end of the year and the muzzleloader season, which opened Thanksgiving weekend, ends on Dec. 12, so the 2021 total could change, but not by much as statistically, firearms hunters kill the most deer by far.
The firearms season in Zone 100, which covers northern Minnesota, opened on Nov. 6 and ended Nov. 21. Thus far in that area, hunters have bagged 38,353 deer. In Zone 200, which covers much of the rest of the state, hunters harvested 105,145 deer.
Statewide, 56 percent of the deer taken were adult males and 30 percent were adult females. The rest were juvenile males and females. That equates to 94,987 bucks and 51,791 does.
DNR wildlife officials, particularly up north, set antlerless deer permit limits low intentionally this season (just like last year) in an attempt to foster growth in the whitetail population.
The whitetail population is below goal in all nine of the local permit areas (109, 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177 and 178), thus the reason for conservative approach to management this year.
According to the DNR, the population is continuing to rebound from the severe winters of 2013, 2014 and 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Northern St. Louis and Lake Counties.
Tough winters combined with wolf predation result in increased deer mortality and poor fawn production. The Arrowhead region has endured a string of tough winters with 15-40 inches of snow which is the key driver for white-tailed deer mortality.
Less antlerless permits means a lower harvest.
Still, statewide the season frame-work is more liberal than 2020 and designed to maintain the population at population goals and harvest 200,000 deer annually.
In northern Minnesota the harvest was basically on par with last year’s.
Penny Hardman, acting area wildlife manager, said Wednesday that comparing buck harvest numbers in the nine local permit areas is a “better gauge” of the deer population because antlerless harvest is controlled by the number of doe permits given out rather than what hunters are seeing in the woods.
“Just realize that these are fairly small numbers so the percent change may only be a few deer (plus or minus) in each area depending on the average size and harvest in the permit area,” she said by email. “So four permit areas increased, one stayed exactly the same, and four declined slightly. So it looks like we either stayed about the same or increased a little bit — increasing percentages a little higher than those that decreased.”
By DPA, the buck harvest looked like this (area, number harvested, percentage change):
• DPA 109, 316, up 18%.
• DPA 119, 360, up 17%.
• DPA 118, 483 down 7%.
• DPA 130, 148, zero percent change.
• DPA 131, 50, up 3%.
• DPA 132, 230, up 15%.
• DPA 176, 647, down 9%.
• DPA 177, 484, down 5%.
• DPA 178m 1275, down 3%.
“Harvest was most likely impacted by the weather conditions this year. It was really warm the opening weekend and deer tend to move less than when it is cooler during daylight hours,” Backman said. “The vast majority of deer are harvested on the opening weekend, so when weather conditions are less than ideal, that really does impact harvest. We then got a ‘blizzard’ of heavy wet snow that made it less pleasant to sit out for long periods of time on stand and made access and sightability more difficult.”
The end result of the season, she added, in northern Minnesota was “about average what was expected for a rebuilding population. We need more mild winters to increase the population,” she added.
As far as statewide numbers go, and the desired goal of averaging a 200,000 harvest each year as spelled out in the Minnesota deer management plan put into place a couple years ago by the DNR (with help from the public), is just that — a desired goal.
“We manage for the current population on the ground. Many permit areas are in a population rebuilding phase so it is expected that harvest would be below 200,000,” Backman said. “We could easily reach that in any particular year by giving out more doe permits but that would be self-defeating as removing the reproductive segment of the population would result in fewer deer harvested in future years.”
She also said the statewide harvest is impacted by many different things including weather, crop harvest status, drought, and current deer populations in each permit area.
“Since we are in a population building phase in many permit areas, doe harvest is restricted and that does impact total statewide harvest,” Backman said.
Reports out of St. Paul in November were that total deer hunting licenses of all types sold through opening weekend hit 398,717. That’s down 1% from 402,629 last year and down 11% from more than 446,000 sold in 2012, the highest license sales of the past 20 years.
As far as feedback on the season, Backman said she had heard some familiar complaints.
“It is clear that many hunters would like to see more deer in the field up here. We need to be patient and give the does time to reproduce and hope for a sting of milder winters as severe winters are by far the largest contributor to deer mortality out in the woods up here,” she said.
