State VFW honors Berklich for his World War II service

HIBBING — World War II Army veteran, 100-year-old Joseph Berklich, has been recognized by the Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars for his brave actions in war.
State VFW Commander Barry Henriksen visited Berklich at his Hibbing home Wednesday and presented a commendation on Berklich's being awarded a Bronze Star, seven decades after the war. His original medals had been lost in a house fire shortly after he came home from overseas.
Among others present for the occasion was District 8 VFW Commander Rick Stoehr.
The VFW commendation to Staff Sergeant Berklich reads in part:
"For exceptionally meritorious service... in Company I, 164th Infantry Regiment in the 23rd Infantry Division, also known as the Americal Division, 1942-44, he distinguished himself by extraordinary service operating in the Pacific Theater in the Northern Solomon and Philippine Islands... The Americal Division secured and held the region which awarded SSgt Berklich the Bronze Star.
"Thank you, SSgt Berklich... We remain forever indebted... with your contributions and dedication to duty to all those who wore the uniform and sacrificed beyond all measure for our cherished freedoms."
Berklich is proud that he and his three brothers were in combat: Michael had been a prisoner-of-war of the Germans, John was in the China Burma India Theater, and Matt was stationed in France as a litter bearer, picking up the wounded.
