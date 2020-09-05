With the last weekend of summer on the horizon, state officials are asking Minnesotans to remain vigilant on coronavirus prevention measures through the Labor Day weekend and as schools reopen.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday that the state is following a “pretty high plateau” of new cases since early July, when new cases averaged 482 a day and is now at about 800, warning that there could be a “tipping point” where cases exponentially grow.
“That is pretty unusual,” she said of the extended plateau. “Most states accelerate or decelerate and don’t stay high this long.”
A sudden spike in cases, warned Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, could lead to him tightening restrictions already in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic that would reverberate across the business and education communities.
Health officials are already on edge about K-12 schools reopening Tuesday to varied degrees. On the Iron Range, most will be permitting students to return fully in-person with facemasks and social distancing measures required.
Walz said in a conference call with reporters Friday that he’s worried about the restart, especially in smaller districts, where staff and sports returning make schools the “center of community life” and a place where large numbers of people will gather indoors.
“Unfortunately we haven’t pushed it down to the numbers we need to,” the governor said of loosening restrictions.
Minnesota health officials reported 856 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total since March to 78,966. More than 1,800 people have died as a result, including 10 new deaths recorded Friday.
St. Louis County added another 28 cases to its new total of 947 as of Friday. Granular data by zip code was not updated by the county prior to the weekend, but local health officials have said case growth is rising at a faster level in the northern part of the county. Duluth, with 605 total cases of Thursday, still accounts for a large majority of the infected.
Walz and state health officials are worried about the upcoming Labor Day holiday as people get together and the effect that could have on the number of COVID-19 cases.
They're urging Minnesotans to stay vigilant, wear masks and socially distance even at informal gatherings. Malcolm said Friday that there’s a certain comfort level with close friends and family outside the immediate household, but they’re seeing more community transmission cases arising from close contacts.
“There are a lot of warning factors that the risk is very real,” Malcolm said of a new statewide spike. “We all need to keep in mind how easy it is to unwittingly spread the virus.”
