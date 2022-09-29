Nearly a dozen of the state's top commissioners are coming north.
A three-day visit to northeastern Minnesota will give commissioners an up-close look at mining, manufacturing and educational facilities on the Iron Range.
Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) commissioner said the Oct. 4-6, “Build What Matters in Minnesota,” initiative is all about listening to economic development needs and bringing input back to St. Paul.
“We're here largely to listen,” Grove said via telephone. “We want to make sure we are hearing from businesses and community leaders about what is most important in northern Minnesota.”
The visit includes stops at Heliene USA's solar panel manufacturing plant in Mountain Iron, Komatsu Mining Corp. in Virginia, Daimler Detroit Aftermarket Solutions DMR in Hibbing, the new Rock Ridge High School, and United States Steel Corp.'s Keetac in Keewatin.
Heliene USA is completing a $21 million expansion, making it the nation's second-largest solar panel producer.
Daimler Detroit has a $17.5 million expansion on the drawing board.
United States Steel Corp. is developing an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet system at Keetac to help provide feed to its growing fleet of electric arc furnaces.
Commissioners will also meet with community and tribal leaders.
“The Heliene expansion, DMR expansion and Komatsu are all good,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “We're also going to be getting feedback from communities about being effective.”
State commissioners each year generally tour different regions of the state.
“We do it as a tradition every year, although I think this year takes on a little more importance,” Grove said of the visit. “We have not been on the road as a group of commissioners in three and a half years. I think it's going to feel very different for all of us.”
Grove and Phillips are joined on the visit by commissioners of commerce, transportation, pollution control, education, higher education, agriculture, corrections, and natural resources.
Officials from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Revenue, and Department of Labor and Industry, are also participating.
“We're very excited to be coming up,” Grove said. “For three days, we're just cranking.”
Mining remains a critical industry in northeastern Minnesota, Grove said.
“Not only is the mining economy up there a huge part of our state, but it's a regionally diverse section of the state from an employment standpoint as far as health care, regional services and tourism,” Grove said. There's a lot of good jobs up there.”
DEED and other state officials are continuing to look to expand the state's product chain within mining and other industries, he said.
“As we continue to invest in mining up on the Range and everywhere in the state where we have access to minerals, we need to grow our production capacity here right in Minnesota in the value chain and beyond,” Grove said. “When you think about production opportunities whether it be in microchips or in vehicle batteries, I think what we'd like to make sure happens is all the best jobs that come from the ore within Minnesota's borders stay in Minnesota. I think that's one of the strategies we will push forward in coming months and years.”
DEED oversees the Minnesota 21st Century Fund.
The fund makes loans or equity investments in mineral, steel or other industry processing, manufacturing or technology projects within the taconite relief area of northeastern Minnesota.
Among other projects on the Iron Range, it's supporting the DMR expansion.
The fund also provides grants to municipalities or counties for public infrastructure projects.
The tour includes visits to the Sappi paper mill in Cloquet, Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth, the Duluth Port, Chester Creek Restoration, a creek restoration project in Duluth, and a forum at ALLETE, Inc., in Duluth.
For Grove, visits to manufacturing companies are always a personal highlight.
“I always love going to manufacturing companies just because they face such unique challenges and they are some of the most innovative in the state,” Grove said. “So I will enjoy checking out Heliene and Komatsu and some of those companies.”
