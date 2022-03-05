HIBBING — The vision of a group of community leaders on the Iron Range to bring a maternity home to the region is coming to fruition.
Star of the North Maternity Home recently announced that it is expanding to Hibbing and is anticipating opening its new location by the middle of this month.
“This expansion of a second home comes at a great time of need on the Iron Range,” Susan McClernon, Phd., Director, said in a press release. “Our home in the Twin Ports has had more inquiries from women in need than we can handle, we are seeing the same trend on the Iron Range and we are committed to helping fill that void — nothing is more important than helping moms and babies at this time in their life.”
Star of the North Maternity Home Twin Ports opened in 2018 in Duluth, and has since served more than 20 women and their babies, including some women from the Iron Range. Star of the North is a non-profit operating under the umbrella of the non-profit Together for Life Northland.
Seeing the successes of the Twin Ports operation, a group headed up by Cathy Timmerman contacted Star of the North about opening a facility on the Iron Range. A six-month long community feasibility study conducted this past year confirmed there was a need, and in December the Together for Life Northland Board of Directors voted to approve the expansion.
McClernon, in an interview this past week, said that the first two moms are anticipated to move into the Iron Range location by the middle of this month, and another four to six moms by mid-May. She said the configuration would depend on if the moms have existing children.
Star of the North provides shelter, and also programming, “to support mom into becoming a good parent and self-sufficient.”
The home includes a four-phase program, onsite education along with working with many community agencies that support the well-being of a mom and baby.
Expecting women and women with infants are welcome to stay in the home for up to 18 months. McClernon said Kimberly Fagan, Program Manager for the Iron Range location is working on filling remaining staff positions, and coordinating with volunteers who are willing to help out at the house. There are currently three to four openings for part-time care coordinators, and a night care coordinator — a person who would be willing to work there five nights a week in trade for living there, along with various volunteer opportunities.
“I’m just really excited to be a part of this organization and to help fill this need of what’s going on with the maternity home,’ Fagan, a Hibbing native said on Friday. “I had a lot of experience outside of the Range, so I’m glad I get to use my experience back home.”’
McClernon said the home in Hibbing will resemble that of the one in Duluth, but would also accommodate moms with existing children, or plans to reunify with their children, with apartment-style living.
McClernon said Star of the North will also be reaching out to other agencies who provide housing for pregnant women to talk about the next phase, which includes an educational space for day programming to include other pregnant women who need support, but currently have access to stable housing.
Star of the North’s plans also address the childcare shortage on the Iron Range by opening up a community space that will house a drop off childcare center.
“This will not only generate revenue for programming, but will also provide job skills and income for our moms, as well as provide childcare for the community,” McClernon said.
McClernon said there has been an outpouring of community support, with donations coming in for the Iron Range maternity home. There are still items that are needed, including a dining room table and chairs, silverware sets, floor lamps, computers, computer desks, and storage bins. There is also a Wish List registered at Target.
The efforts of the local leadership team of Timmerman, Nancy Hyduke and Pastor John and Julie Krhin were recognized by McClernon in the press release, for driving the mission of the Iron Range expansion. The Iron Range raised more than $70,000 in donations last year.
“Many other generous community leaders, churches, businesses and private donations have been received to allow the maternity home to open in mid-March, with additional programming to follow in the coming months,” McClernon said.
Women in need of support, and people wanting to donate or volunteer can contact Star of the North Maternity Home at 218-206-1931, or by email at sonmhir@gmail.com. More information is available on its website at https://togetherforlifenorthland.org/.
