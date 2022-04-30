Standing out from the crowd

VIRGINIA/EVELETH — Rock Ridge students are looking into ways to stand out from other schools when it comes to honoring graduates at future commencement ceremonies.
That seemed to be the consensus during a recent discussion with high schoolers from both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert.
The principals of the schools, Dr. Marcia Nelson (VHS) and Angie Williams (E-G), met with 40 students (20 from each school) to brainstorm ideas for recognizing graduates, beginning with the Rock Ridge “Wolverines” Class of 2024.
VHS and E-G students are recognized differently at graduation. VHS names a valedictorian and salutatorian, who rank as the top two, respectively, in the graduating class, based on GPA.
E-G honors the top 10% of the class, based on GPA.
Administration approached the students — members of the National Honor Society and Student Council — to toss around ideas for future graduating classes of the consolidated Rock Ridge academy.
The students agreed that for this school year and the next — Classes of 2022 and 2023 — it should be kept “as is,” Williams said.
The students echoed concerns previously expressed by parents at the beginning of the school consolidation who wondered if their students would still graduate as a VHS “Blue Devil” or an E-G “Golden Bear,” she said.
The diplomas will reflect the individual schools and the recognitions are set to remain the same for the next two graduating classes. It would not be fair, after all, Williams said, for students in the running for valedictorian and salutatorian to not be named as such, especially when some students have been working toward that goal since ninth grade.
Nelson said the students, who were mostly in 11th and 12th grade — along with a small number of parents from each school whom she and Williams met with separately — agreed that “the traditions shouldn’t change until we get to Rock Ridge High School. At that point, the current 10th graders will be our first senior class.”
But the students did express interest in thinking outside of the box for future classes. Many thought that with a new high school academy, they should “do something to stand out,” said the principals, noting that, as administrators, they were cognizant of trying not to influence the students’ opinions, but simply offered ideas.
Nelson researched the topic and created a PowerPoint presentation for the kids.
One of her findings was the possibility of honoring graduates in a similar fashion to the practice of colleges, with the distinctions of cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude.
Cum laude typically means a GPA of 3.5 to 3.6. Magna cum laude, which means “with great honor” in Latin, and summa cum laude, which means “with highest honor,” are academic credentials given to those earning the top GPAs.
Rock Ridge would have the ability to determine what GPAs quality for each distinction, Nelson said. The system could work well for all three academies, she said, speaking also of the forthcoming Laurentian and North Star elementaries.
The majority of students who took a subsequent survey were in favor of that route, Williams said.
The students also recognized that it is important to honor classmates who have worked hard for their grades and overcome obstacles, said the principals.
The students affirmed that some kids have to put in much more effort to earn good grades, Williams said. For a student who has to work extremely hard to earn a “B,” she said, “we should be celebrating that ‘B.’”
Nelson noted that titles of valedictorian and salutatorian are not imperative to getting into colleges. By graduation, most students have already been accepted into post-secondary institutions. Colleges are also putting more weight on application essays as opposed to GPA.
Additionally, whether students are named valedictorian and salutatorian, or not, the top two students in a graduating class will still be eligible for coinciding scholarships, she stated.
Nelson talked with the students about a real-life example of two students who applied for the University of California-Berkeley. One had a 4.0 GPA; the other, who had dropped out during freshman year of high school, had a lower GPA, but had returned to school and succeeded.
The university accepted the student with the lower GPA — “the overcomer,” who the school knew would stick out the challenges of college, Nelson said. “GPA doesn’t tell the whole story, and the story matters to college acceptance.”
Nelson added that the students who met with the principals said they “really want to acknowledge someone who is an overcomer — someone who had hard circumstances in life and still overcame and graduated with an impressive GPA or high honors,” whether that means they are honored publicly or privately.
“That’s really cool that our kids understand some kids have obstacles in life, and it’s a big deal to get through. That says a lot about the hearts of our kids.”
It is possibly one of the takeaways of the pandemic, she said. “They recognize times can be really hard for people and sometimes getting through it deserves the acknowledgment.”
Nelson also said that the students were quite interested in learning the history of the term “valedictorian,” which dates back to the late-1700s and loosely translates from Latin as “to say farewell.” The tradition began at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where the most skilled Latin orator in the class was given the honor, as valedictorian, to present the school’s farewell address.
It wasn’t until the early-1900s that American schools began bestowing the honor based on GPA.
“It helped the kids to see that it has not always stayed the same, and it doesn’t need to,” Nelson said.
Williams said the district is looking to make a decision by early next school year on how to honor graduates.
“The student feedback gave us a lot of good ideas,” she said. But that was just the first step.
The administration plans to meet with the younger students, who will truly be affected by any changes.
“I love that we had this conversation with the kids,” Nelson said. “It was awesome to see they really understood … they were really receptive to the conversation.”
