DULUTH — St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman swore in new deputies and corrections officers at a ceremony this past Wednesday at the Public Safety Building in Duluth. The ceremony also included special recognition for staff who have been promoted recently, and those receiving commendations, according to a press release.
Nineteen new deputies who have joined the office in the last two years were recognized at the ceremony. It was the first time the group has been able to safely gather since the pandemic started.
Litman also made a point to introduce his command staff. Due to retirements, six of the nine members are new to their roles in the last two years.
