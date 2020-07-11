Fourteen new coronavirus cases were reported Friday in St. Louis County, marking the region's largest increase in only a week’s time, with 42 new confirmed cases since Sunday and 218 in total.
Health officials reported 15 cases Tuesday, a single-day record in the county, and are stressing that COVID-19 has stretched beyond the Duluth area into the northern communities that include the Iron Range.
Specifics on where the new cases reside were largely unavailable — a standard practice that county and state officials say protects the privacy of patients — but state officials did add The Hummingbird, an assisted living facility in Meadowlands to its list of congregate care facilities with an outbreak.
Linnea Mirsch, director of St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services, wrote in an email Friday that the recent increase in positive cases don’t appear to be connected with a potential hot spot.
“Contact tracing and case investigations are ongoing but to date the majority of the cases this week have not been associated with an identified outbreak,” Mirsch told the Mesabi Tribune.
Minnesota Department of Health officials announced 609 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest daily total since early June, that resulted from the highest daily testing volume of 19,213.
Still, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state is seeing trends that are reflecting the impacts of recent reopenings in Minnesota. The median age of cases Friday was 38.1 years old and the seven-day rolling average of positivity rate sits at 4.5 percent, up from 3.8 a week ago.
A rising positivity rate suggests community spread of the virus is still active, along with increased testing capabilities.
Five new deaths were reported by Minnesota on Friday, including one in a long-term care facility, and Malcom noted they saw a rise in intensive care cases for the first time in a few days. There are 124 people in ICU units statewide.
•••
Hot spot, age trends
Health officials in Minnesota and Olmstead County are monitoring a potential hot spot in a geographic area of Rochester, where 39 new cases appeared overnight, and where the county urged residents who visited bars and restaurants in a late-June to early-July period to seek testing.
MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said that the state supported the county’s call for testing and said they were concerned with a clustering of cases in Olmstead.
As for the ages of new patients, people in their 20s continue to have the highest infection totals, according to state data, but the 6-19 age group has doubled in confirmed cases during recent weeks to 3,876 coronavirus patients.
Ehresmann said the cause is a combination of more availability of testing that isn’t focused on the elderly or vulnerable populations, but also loosened restrictions on activities from the original stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz in March.
“That too will contribute to increased transmission,” she told the media during a daily briefing. “It’s a good reminder that we want you to be able to participate in sports and interact, just social distance when doing it.”
•••
Long-term care guidance
MDH issued new guidance on long-term care facilities that family members or others designated as essential caregivers to visit those in senior living centers. The state defines an “essential caregiver” as a family member, outside caregiver, friend or volunteer who provides regular care and support to the resident before or during the pandemic. Residents can have more than one.
The coronavirus has been particularly devastating to long-term care and assisted living facilities, which account for about 78 percent of the state’s 1,495 reported deaths as of Friday.
Malcolm said the new guidance is focused on the social and emotional well-being of people living in congregate care facilities and recognized the impact COVID-19 has had in such settings, saying Minnesota has better control procedures in place than other states, as well as more personal protective equipment and more testing.
“We acknowledge this is happening in an environment where there is still risk,” she said. “We believe we have better tools in place than we did four months ago.”
