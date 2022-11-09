St. Louis County has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for projects aimed at helping individuals and communities hurt most by opioids and to prevent future harm. The county will award funds to support these projects using money received from its first year portion of the national settlement with pharmaceutical companies that distributed opioids.

To be considered, proposals should target populations in communities throughout St. Louis County that have been most impacted by substance use disorder and the opioid epidemic through evidence based or practice-informed programming or initiatives. Additionally, projects should address one of the following priorities:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments