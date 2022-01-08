St. Louis County officials are looking for some input from residents.
Approximately 2,800 people selected at random will receive a survey packet by mail soon looking for answers to a host of questions about quality of life in St. Louis County.
Some of the topics include: Customer service interactions with the County including during the pandemic, preferences for communication and information services and what people think of the job the County is doing at providing a wide set of critical services.
Results of the survey, which are considered statistically valid, will be shared by early summer and will be taken into consideration by staff and commissioners as they work on the 2023 budget and long range plans.
"We encourage our citizens, if you are one of the randomly selected households to receive this survey, please fill it out," new County Board Chair Paul McDonald said in a news release. "The opinions and information we gain from this survey has helped reaffirm some decisions and in other instances has been the rationale to redirect resources."
County officials say information collected in the survey will help guide decisions on budgets and policy. For instance, based on the results of past surveys, the County put more focus on services in the areas of public safety and care for the vulnerable, redesigned its website, and made significant investments in its Gravel Road Improvement Program.
In addition to this scientific survey, the county will later offer an online survey that any citizen can complete. Those answers will be kept separate from the official survey, but will still be reviewed and taken into consideration.
St. Louis County partnered with four other counties – Dakota, Olmsted, Scott and Washington – to produce the survey, which is being conducted by Polco/National Research Center, Inc. The County has conducted similar surveys every two to three years since 2007, most recently in 2019.
Spread across more than 7,000 square miles, St. Louis County is the largest county east of the
Mississippi River and is home to 200,000 people. For more information about the County, its government or the 2022 Residential Survey, call (218) 726-2450 or visit stlouiscountymn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.