CHISHOLM—During its lifetime, 16 West Lake St. has housed a few different businesses, and at one point was transformed into apartments on both levels before going tax forfeit.
Since 2019 St. Louis County Lands and Minerals Department has been working with the Chisholm EDA on a pilot program to rehabilitate the old building, according to Christopher Johnson, Senior Planner and Property Manager for the department.
Johnson said the project is the first of its kind for the Lands and Minerals Department, and saves costs while preventing another hole in the business district on Lake Street.
The Chisholm City Council last week approved the EDA purchasing the building at its current estimated market value. Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said funds from the EDA’s revolving loan program would be used to acquire the building.
Skraba said the EDA is planning on submitting the required paperwork to the county to initiate the sale within the next month. Once the sale is complete, the EDA plans on reselling the property for economic development.
In 1908, the building at 16 West Lake St. was built as a row of buildings, with adjoining walls to the buildings on both sides, according to Julie Marinucci, Lands and Minerals Director for St. Louis County. Marinucci said a steel beam connected the building and its two neighbors.
“They weren’t meant to be exterior walls,” Marinucci explained, adding that the cost to create an exterior wall for each of the neighboring businesses would have brought up the price of demolition.
Preliminary steps taken at 16 West Lake St. were the same as required in preparation for demolition, according to Johnson. The building was cleared of personal effects from former tenants, a structural engineer was called in to evaluate the building, and abatement of mold and asbestos was completed. A new roof and drainage system were put on the building to prevent future water issues.
Chisholm and other communities across the Range has holes in its downtown area, where buildings such as 16 West Lake St. once stood.
Johnson said when a building that’s constructed as part of a row of buildings such as 16 West Lake St. is torn down, it makes rebuilding nearly impossible. If torn down, it would have left another hole in the town’s business district, he said.
Chisholm isn’t alone as cities across the Range now have “holes” in their business district where buildings once stood, Johnson noted.
Some of the holes left between businesses in Chisholm were the result of buildings that were demolished in the aftermath of fires. The Pocket Park on the 100 Block of West Lake St., the patio outside of Jim’s Sports Club, and the patio outside of Choppy’s Pizza are examples of this. The new owners of the Black Bear Bakery and Cafe are in the process of purchasing a vacant lot from the EDA, where they plan to create a patio in a space where a building was torn down following a fire.
Once the interior of the building was stripped away, it left a “blank canvas’ as an economic develop opportunity. Yaro’s Arcade, Pop Corn Plus, Greg’s Pool Hall and Bullet’s Pool Hall are former businesses that were once operated at 16 West Lake St., as listed in the Chisholm Kiwanis Trivia book.
“All of the brick is beautiful with natural patina,” Johnson said, adding that natural brick is a popular trend in the Twin Cities metro area.
The interior renovation also revealed old tin and ceiling tiles that Johnson estimates were hidden for at least 50 years.
Johnson said if the opportunity arises, he would like to see the pilot program continue. Changes in statute that now allow the county access to tax forfeited properties at three years as opposed to seven, are a benefit, he noted.
