CHISHOLM—During its lifetime, 16 West Lake St. has housed a few different businesses, and at one point was transformed into apartments on both levels before going tax forfeit.

Since 2019 St. Louis County Lands and Minerals Department has been working with the Chisholm EDA on a pilot program to rehabilitate the old building, according to Christopher Johnson, Senior Planner and Property Manager for the department.

