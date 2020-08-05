Earlier this year, the completed 2019 St. Louis County Health Assessment identified three underserved focuses: “mental health, youth substance abuse and food insecurity.”
Now county officials are offering between $20,000-$100,000 of annual funding for projects or initiatives that directly address one or more of those health issues, according to a county news release on Wednesday. The deadline to submit a proposal is Aug. 30.
“To qualify, a project or initiative does not have to be new but does need to be innovative and prevention-focused,” the release reads. “It must clearly demonstrate how it will support and serve individuals affected by one or more of the community health priorities.”
- Increasing mental health support.
- Developing programs to address youth substance abuse.
- Developing programs to address poverty and help individuals who do not have money for food.
Officials say the projects must take place within the 6,680-square mile county including Duluth and the Iron Range and take place between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.
"So much of our focus has shifted to the pandemic these last few months, but we can't forget there are still many other community health priorities," Amy Westbrook, director of the county’s Public Health Division, wrote in the release. "Much of the work we do is in partnership with organizations and agencies across the county, and this is another example of how we can work together to promote healthy communities in St. Louis County”
For more information, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/phhsrfps.
