ST. LOUIS COUNTY — When 25 county residents from all walks of life were asked why they choose to wear a mask, many answered with the same answer: “To protect others.”
A few also replied with comments aimed to elicit smiles — grins from behind everyone’s masks, you could say. "I choose to wear a mask for my vulnerable neighbors and loved ones,” said Charlie Parker, a local musician. “Plus, I can make faces at everyone and they won't know."
Tammy Spelts, of Virginia, who is well-known in the area for her social media communications, wrote, “I wear a mask for the health of our community.” While talking on a recent day about the county’s new social media photo project, Spelts joked that wearing a mask “also saves me money on lipstick.”
St. Louis County launched its “Mask Up, COVID Down” campaign Wednesday. It runs through Sept. 18.
The campaign comes as county health officials are reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases in Duluth and cities on the Iron Range. As of Saturday, the county (Pop. 200,000) had 831 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths since mid-March.
The city of Duluth reported 567 cases; Hermantown, 40; Hibbing, 34; Proctor and Meadowlands, 22 each; the Quad Cities, 22; Saginaw and Virginia; 17 each; Tower, 11; and Chisholm, 10, according to data on the county’s coronavirus dashboard site.
Campaign messages
The campaign features selected individuals posing for a photo, wearing a mask and holding a sign explaining why they choose to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic — “choose” being a keyword. “The evidence is clear that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Ryan Bauers, organization development specialist for the county. “There seems to be misinformation about the actual science.”
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on July 25 to mandate requiring all residents to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and businesses. Despite the order, here remains “gaps in compliance” among citizens, including politicians.
The new countywide campaign intends to highlight “positive aspects of why people choose to wear a mask” by featuring community members who are known and respected sharing their reasons — other than “the government tells us we have to,” Bauers noted.
Many participants have submitted their own photos, taken in locations meaningful to them. One photo is running roughly every day on St. Louis County’s social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Participants are also encouraged to share the photos to social media.
Those photographed range from business leaders and physicians to young urban hipsters, Bauers said. They include a group of Duluth firefighters who wrote their message on a rescue backboard, and Ida Lampi Rukavina, daughter of the late longtime state legislator and Iron Ranger, Tom Rukavina.
One of the signs, penned by a young Duluth resident, Tyler Schwanke, reads, “I wear a mask because I care about you.” Another, written by local OBGYN, Dr. Verna Thornton, says, “to protect my family and yours.”
Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio, who posed in front of city hall, said he participated “because I think it is essential to protect members of our community — especially with school returning, we need to take all the precautions possible. I just want everyone to be safe.” Wainio’s sign reads, “I wear a mask because I care about my community.”
Phill Drobnick, the Eveleth-raised Team USA Olympic Head Curling Coach and juvenile probation officer, stood in front of his hometown’s curling club holding his sign, reading, “I love my grandma, so I wear a mask.”
Virginia Police Detective Matt Kelley posed near the Virginia Golf Course. He wrote on his sign, “I wear a mask so my kids and their grandparents can keep sharing hugs.”
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Leah Stauber Pattni, who took a photo with her two young sons, Lincoln and Jackson, held a sign saying, “I wear a mask to protect my family and community.”
Even “Champ,” the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s bulldog mascot, took part in the campaign, wearing a UMD-patterned mask. His sign simply states: “Protect others.”
Wearing a mask as “our way of life”
“If we all wear masks we can slow the virus,” Spelts said Thursday. While masks are already required inside stores, she refuses to “go into Super One or Target without one,” regardless. She takes it one step further while in close contact with vulnerable populations more prone to suffer severe or deadly effects of COVID-19. “I always wear a mask around my parents and elderly people.”
Spelts said she owns about a dozen masks, many given to her by older women who hand-sewed the cloth coverings. And she is happy to help hook up anyone who is in need with a mask. Wearing face coverings will likely “be our way of life for the next year,” Spelts said, adding that she encourages “naysayers” and those who “rebelliously” refuse to wear masks to have a change of heart and comply, especially with COVID-19 cases rising in the county and on the Iron Range.
“‘Mask Up, COVID Down’ is an initiative we are really excited about,” Bauers said.
One of the participants, Dr. Arne Vainio, a family practice physician, is shown holding a chalkboard reading, “First: Do No Harm.”
Ivy Vainio, a culture and communications coordinator with the American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth, was featured during the second day of the campaign. Her message, also written on a chalkboard, is adorned with a drawing of a flower and a butterfly. “To protect our elders like my Grandma & Rainbow,” she added.
“My husband and I never leave the house without our face masks, even before the state mandate,” she wrote on the St. Louis County’s Facebook page. “We stay 6 feet apart from others. There are people who don’t have symptoms of this virus who could be carriers, including us. My 94-year-young grandma and my grandpa Rainbow are two of the most important people in my life. I want to keep them safe. I want our communities to be safe.”
Spelts said she was honored to take part in the campaign and noted that she chose to be photographed inside of the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia because of her love of hockey.
“I hope that me wearing a mask inspires others to also wear a mask,” she said.
