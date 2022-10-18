St. Louis County joins PulsePoint network for faster CPR response

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office announced today that it has joined the PulsePoint network. PulsePoint Respond is an app and a nationwide service that supports emergency responders and makes it easier for bystanders to help a person experiencing cardiac arrest until medical responders arrive.

How PulsePoint works is - when a call is placed to 911 of a person experiencing possible cardiac arrest, the 911 emergency communications specialist will dispatch the appropriate first responders. At the same time, an automatic alert will go out to anyone who has downloaded the free PulsePoint app on their smart phone who is within the near vicinity, so that they could begin CPR until first responders arrive. The app also will provide information on the location of any nearby Automatic External Defibrillators (AED).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments