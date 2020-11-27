St. Louis County has distributed about $6.2 million in CARES Act funds to businesses which have been struggling this year due to coronavirus closures. As of Wednesday, at least 471 businesses received funding through the county's Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants.
Funding was distributed in two phases. The county provided $674,613 in the fall to 220 businesses and nonprofits with 25 or fewer full-time employees, for COVID-19 related expenses such as to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, signage and safety barriers.
Among the cities provided the most money:
Duluth: 66 businesses, 466 employees; $201,881.69
Hibbing: 44; 432; $151,592.88
Ely: 18; 149; $78,340.24
Virginia: 18; 103; $37,124.06
Chisholm: 17; 94; $33,364.04
The county then provided about $5.5 million to 355 businesses and nonprofits with up to 100 employees, providing emergency grant assistance of up to $50,000. In total, the small businesses employed 4,980 workers. The funds were meant to be used for PPE and other COVID-related costs.
"Our small businesses contribute so much to our County and to our economy," Iron Range based County Commissioner Keith Nelson, who chairs the Board's Finance Committee, said in a statement. "They have faced so many challenges and hardships this year, and it's gratifying to be able to help them in this way during this critical time."
Duluth: 147 businesses, 2,278 employees; $2,412,996.83
Hibbing: 41; 672; $649,149.81
Virginia: 27; 440; $425,669.70
Hermantown: 22; 284; $467,233.69
Ely: 12; 242; $174,151.34
Earlier this month, the county reported it had distributed $1.8 million in CARES Act funds to 12 public school districts and two charter schools within the county. It also distributed $2.8 million in funding to community organizations, and $89,000 in individual assistance.
The county’s report comes as the state of Minnesota has now spent most of the $1.87 billion in federal CARES Act. There is less than $20 million remaining in the $200 million state COVID account.
It also comes as Gov. Tim Walz has imposed shutdowns given the state’s significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Walz and Republican legislators on Tuesday jointly announced intentions to strike a deal to help statewide bars, restaurants and fitness centers now struggling in the latest round of coronavirus closures.
The governor told the media that a package would include direct payments to businesses. His plan, formed with DFLers in the state House, would propose waiving state and regulatory fees and eviction moratoriums for service industry businesses. The plan would also extend unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks and provide a one-time $500 payment for families on the state’s welfare program while paying restaurants a one-time grant to make food for health care workers, homeless shelters or long-term care facilities.
The complete list of businesses receiving funds countywide is available online at stlouiscountymn.gov/cares.
MinnPost contributed to this article.
