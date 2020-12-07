MOUNTAIN IRON — Authorities have not provided an update regarding the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Virginia man by St. Louis County deputies last Saturday.
A Star Tribune report Sunday night identified the man as Estavon Dominic Elioff, according to his mother, Jacqueline Martinez of Vancouver, Wash., who said she was given minimal information about the incident when notified several hours later. Elioff is the great-grandson of former DFL State Rep. Dominic Elioff, who served the area from 1979 to 1996.
As of press time, the Mesabi Tribune has not independently verified the identification. Emails to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were not returned and a St. Louis County spokesperson directed questions to the agency. A BCA spokesperson said last Friday night, in a separate communication, that it will provide more information after interviews are completed.
Three days ago, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies had responded to a report of a shoplifter around 12:30 p.m. at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North in Mountain Iron, according to a press release. Deputies said they confronted the 19 year old, who they alleged “matched the description” of a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in Virginia the previous day.
Officers from the Virginia, Eveleth and Hibbing police departments assisted with the pursuit.
Law enforcement said the man took off running and they chased him into a wooded area. About an hour later, deputies and a K-9 unit tracked him down. Deputies tased him and “eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man,” the press release read.
The deputies who shot the man dead have been “placed on standard administrative leave,” the press release read. The Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation by the BCA. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.
Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased or the deputies involved in the incident. It remains unknown whether the man was armed, posed a threat to law enforcement or had indeed been a suspect in the drive-by shooting.
Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said Monday said she did not have updated on the drive-by shooting and did not name Elioff as one or two suspects in the case. She said the local police department is “executing search warrants and have to await the results.”
As of early Monday afternoon, charges were not filed against the individual who allegedly fired retaliatory shots and was found with 13 pounds of marijuana. He was being held at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth on suspicion of the counts of dangerous weapons, recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and convicted felon ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.