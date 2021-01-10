VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Katrina Kaye Reindahl, 40, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Katrina Kaye Reindahl, 40, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Aaron Joseph Galli, 50, Ely, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Chase Parker Jackson Holman, 22, Orr, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Wendy Marie Dodge, 41, Britt, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kelly Marie King, 36, Tower, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 39 days stayed for one year, 51 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Dylan Aaron Lane, 20, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Dominic Jerome Suomi, 22, Virginia, marijuana in M/V (driver/owner greater than 1.4 grams), total fees/fines $435.
Dominic Jerome Suomi, 22, Virginia, no proof M/V insurance, total fees/fines $435.
Gary Richard Wessman, 28, Grand Rapids, tamper with motor vehicle/enter w/o owner permission, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $510.
Matthew Mark Drobac, 36, Bloomington, Minn., govt-obstruct legal process-no force, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Todd Allen Rinas, 55, Cook, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Clinee Alekia Streeter, 22, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Patty Lynn Stensland, 44, Biwabik, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Zachary Michael Graves, 22, Zim, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Charmaine Faye Bellanger, 40, Duluth, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Joshua Thomas Bonini, 34, Virginia, interference with an emergency call, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Carey Charles Sikes, 42, Eveleth, burglary-4th-degree-to commit misdemeanor, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Michael Corey Finstad, 33, Duluth, one year local confinement, 332 days stayed for two years, 17 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Felony
Amber Lynn Boshey, 33, Cloquet, receiving stolen property, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher Lee Carlson, 47, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the first degree, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, 151 days local confinement, 151 days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,315.
Michael Corey Finstad, 33, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 12 months and one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 17 days local confinement, 17 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $460.
Michael Thomas Koslucher, 26, Faribault, Minn., aggravated robbery in the first degree (aid/abet), 75 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Ben Lawrence Marks, 34, Bovey, drugs-3rd degree-possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin. 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 155 days local confinement, 155 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
