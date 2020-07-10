St. Louis County surpassed 200 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, announcing six new positive tests, as the state reported its largest number of confirmed cases this month.
Minnesota Department of Health officials reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the state past another inauspicious milestone with 40,163 confirmed cases. Five additional deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,490.
In St. Louis County, with a population around 200,000 people spread across 6,860 square miles, there are 203 confirmed cases and 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The uptick in cases comes at a time when the coronavirus is surging in other parts of the country as everyday activities have returned to more normal levels, health officials say, lowering people’s guard to a virus that has disrupted schools, the economy and recreation since mid-March in Minnesota.
With indoor dining, bars and other activities reopened, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is facing mounting pressure to enact a statewide mask mandate, following similar efforts in Rochester and Mankato that require a mask to be worn in public indoor spaces. Duluth is scheduled to weigh its own mask ordinance on July 13. The cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina also have mask mandates in public spaces.
Walz has said he’s concerned about a potential outbreak and is being urged by medical groups in the state and his own Health Department to implement an order.
“I’m serious about talking about it,” the governor said in a news conference last week. A decision is expected as soon as this week.
Statewide hospitalizations and ICU numbers related to the virus are down to late-April levels despite the new cases numbers increasing over the last few days. Hospitalizations sit at 251 and 116 people are in the ICU.
Concerning for health officials during a Wednesday media briefing was that the median age of positive cases is trending younger. Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the largest age group with 9,000 reported cases, coinciding with bars opening their indoor spaces at limited capacities in recent weeks. People in the 30s (7,702), 40s (6,028) and 50s (5,322) make up the next largest groups of confirmed cases, with 6-19 (3,788) testing positive more than people in their 60s (3,162) since the pandemic began in March.
The elderly population accounts for the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the state, with nearly 80 percent living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Health officials are keeping an eye on the rate of positive tests, which have risen at alarming rates lately and was below 5 percent Thursday. Health officials believe the rate increase is due in part to targeted testing areas where they believe community spread is more rampant.
"I don't want to suggest the high positivity rate is a good thing unconditionally, but there are some situations in which it reflects that our testing is really reaching some of the populations that we need to reach," said Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresman, during a briefing Wednesday.
In St. Louis County, local health officials reported 15 confirmed cases on Tuesday, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 positives in the northeastern portion of Minnesota.
While most of the cases through June have resided in the southern portion of the county, public health officials are seeing more cases in the northern communities, and more in the 20-29 age range, mirroring the statewide trend. The county hasn’t specified cities or parts of the county where cases reside, citing privacy concerns, but a case was located in an Iron Range mining operation earlier this month, the first known case of the coronavirus in one of the six mines. Confirmed cases have also been reported in Hibbing, Ely and on the Bois Forte Reservation.
“We don’t have a lot of July data yet, but we do have more cases outside of Duluth than within,” Linnea Mirsch, director of St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services, told the Mesabi Tribune on Wednesday.
