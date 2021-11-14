St. Louis County residents will likely pay a few more bucks in 2022-2023 to have snow plowed from their private driveways by those big yellow trucks.
The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday holds a public hearing to consider raising private driveway snowplowing fees and various other fees for county services.
Fees for plowing private driveways are recommended to increase 10 percent per season effective next winter.
“We look at the costs and compare it to the revenue we collect from the fees,” Jim Foldesi, St. Louis County Public Works director said. “Our goal is not to make money or lose money. It's just to break even.”
The fee for plowing a driveway a quarter mile or less would increase to $490.00 for a season compared to $445.00 in 2020-2021. Plowing a driveway a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile long would cost $668.00 for a season compared to the current $607.00.
In addition to snowplowing the approximate 3,000 miles of county roads, St. Louis County plows for townships, road associations, and private driveways.
“Essentially, we have a cost accounting system that tracks costs on the different roads we plow,” Foldesi said. “The system tracks the cost of labor, equipment and materials. Every spring we look at the costs.”
Over the last 13 years, the tracking system indicates the county is losing $22,000 per year on plowing services, Kevin Gray, St. Louis County administrator, said.
The county currently plows 238 private driveways, according to Brian Boder, St. Louis County deputy public works director.
However, as citizens drop out of the private driveway plowing service due to passing away or other reasons, the driveway service will eventually go away, Foldesi said.
Increasing numbers of residents are also plowing their own driveways, he said.
“Everyone who is in the program now is grandfathered in,” Foldesi said. “But eventually, it will go away. Part of the reason is the size of our trucks. The trucks have gotten bigger and bigger and we break lights and mirrors in driveways.”
Tobacco products licenses would increase a dollar to $130 from the current $129.
A variety of permit fees for new, replacement and accessory building construction, would also increase.
And when a county resident buys a new St. Louis County Environmental Services Disposal Coupon, each punch will cost $2, up from $1.50 per punch.
Each year, the county reviews its fee structure.
A large number of county fees are recommended to remain unchanged.
As fuel and other costs continue to rise, St. Louis County after this winter will again examine snowplowing costs for private driveways, townships and associations, Foldesi said.
“We look at averages because all winters are different,” Foldesi said. “Over the course of the 2021-2022 season, we will probably see increased diesel and fuel costs, so we will look at that in the spring.”
Tuesday's public hearing is during a regular county board meeting at 9:30 a.m. at Industrial Town Hall in Saginaw. The public hearing is scheduled for 9:35 a.m.
Following the public hearing, the board will vote whether to approve the 2022 fee schedule as recommended.
