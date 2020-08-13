Earlier this week, the St. Louis County Board unanimously approved a plan to distribute 24.5 million in federal CARES Act funds “to help people and businesses hard hit by the economic toll of the pandemic,” a county spokesperson said in a news release.
The county board on Tuesday greenlighted a plan to allocate $6 million for small business assistance, $6 million for community assistance, $1.25 million for the logging industry, $10 million to cover the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and $255,000 for cities and townships with populations under 200 people. An additional $1 million is expected to be reserved for distribution in the fall season.
The county spokesperson said application information will be on the St. Louis County government website by next week, in addition to details on webinars to provide guidance on eligibility rules and the application process.
Money from the Small Business Relief Fund will be distributed in two phases.
The first phase begins Aug. 24 to focus on businesses and nonprofits with 25 or fewer full time employees. Businesses can apply for assistance up to $1,000 per employee, for COVID-related expenses incurred by the business such as to purchase PPE, cleaning supplies, signage and safety barriers.
The second phase starts Sept. 7 to provide emergency grant assistance of up to $50,000 to businesses and non-profits with 100 or fewer full time employees for COVID-related expenses..
Meanwhile, the application process for Community Assistance Program funds is scheduled to launch in late August. The money will get distributed to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, community based services, mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) services and to other housing programs.
Organizations can apply for assistance for PPE, physical modifications and additional staffing, as well as service expansion and related programmatic expenses (incurred or proposed) related to COVID-19 such as increasing food access, food shelves, meal delivery and mask distribution for community members. Limited gap funding is being directed towards individuals and families with COVID related emergencies.
“To ensure equity and access for populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, CARES dollars will be vetted and prioritized to fill the gaps that remain for organizations and individuals and families where other funding streams have been inadequate,” the county spokesperson wrote in a news release on Wednesday.
For more information, contact CARES@stlouiscountymn.gov.
