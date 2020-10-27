The St. Louis County Board last month approved a maximum 1.48 percent property tax levy increase expected to bring in more than $147 million in 2020 a — “shot in the arm” to Iron Range commissioners expecting a drop in state and federal funding due to the economic toll of the coronavirus.
Still, Board Chairman Mike Jugovich has since been fielding numerous phone calls and emails in recent weeks from residents concerned over whether the levy increase means they must pay out more taxes next year.
“I tell them, ‘This doesn’t mean your property taxes are going up and you are going to be paying less on the county portion of your tax bill,’”Jugovich told the Mesabi Tribune during a phone interview last weekend. “The reason: the levy increase is being offset by a 5 percent increase in tax base growth.”
The drop in tax levy largely resulted from Commissioner Keith Nelson being appointed as finance chair and being able to “work hand in hand with staff to keep the levy down,” Jugovich said. Meantime, the tax base growth shows that Duluth business owners have been paying the appropriate assessments.
The chair explained how commissioners in May announced that assessors tallied the estimated value of commercial and industrial properties in West Duluth and downtown Duluth to a total of $100 million. That oversight occurred due to the city of Duluth failing to reappraise some parcels of land for 10 to 15 years.
Commissioners had questioned whether the property owners in Duluth could afford the taxes. “We want everyone to pay their taxes,” Jugovich said at the time. “But at the same time, you don’t want to tax people out of business.”
After passing on Duluth commissioners ideas of reeling in money from mining companies, the seven-member board moved to follow-up on plans to extend the tax deadline to July, providing business owners extra time to pay property taxes.
“We looked at operations that may have shut down due to COVID,” Jugovich said last week. We allowed property taxes to be paid July 15, instead of May 15, to help people out.” He added that the board also allowed owners of “liquor licenses and bars and restaurants in the St. Louis County jurisdiction” — ones outside of city limits — to pay their taxes for the days they were open during the year in light of statewide orders.
As a result, some residents should now see a decrease in their county portion of their taxes in 2021. For example, a person whose home is valued at $50,000 should see a decrease of $11.32 in taxes, according to the county’s levy presentation from May. Also, someone with a $150,000 home should see a $33.95 drop.
“It’s not anything that’s going to make someone feel like they’re rich, but anytime your taxes go down when they’re trending up, it’s a win,” Jugovich said.
In September 2019, the board set the maximum tax levy for 2020 at $145.6 million, a 6.45 percent increase from the previous year. Three months later, the board approved a $407 million budget for 2020--the largest in county history. The county board’s recent approval of the 1.48 percent tax levy increase would bring in $147.7 million toward the proposed $410.3 million budget for 2021. The budget is scheduled for a vote in December.
