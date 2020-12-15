In the age of Covid-19, the St. Louis County Board on Tuesday unanimously voted to adopt its largest budget plan ever by calling for about $420 million in annual spending in 2021, up from $407 million from this year. Despite the rise in costs, county officials say that most property owners will see a decrease in the county portion of their property tax statement since the overall property tax base has increased by 4 percent.
Commissioner Keith Nelson, who chairs the Finance Committee, said in a statement that "it took tremendous collaboration and a lot of work to bring forward this budget and levy, which works for our community." Board Chair Mike Jugovich added, "With this budget, we will continue to deliver necessary services to our citizens while also respecting how the cost of these services impact everyone who owns property in St. Louis County."
The seven-member board approved the final levy at $147.7 million, up 1.48 percent from this year, according to Communications Manager Dana Kazel. Thirty-five percent of the budget would be funded from the property tax levy.
Roughly 200,000 resident live in the 6,868-square-mile St. Louis County. It is the largest county by land area in Minnesota.
In December 2019, Kazel said in a statement that the board “approved its largest budget to date, reflecting the reality of increasing costs to provide the core services that citizens expect.” This time around, she described how the larger budget “recognizes the increased need for certain county services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty surrounding continued costs resulting from the pandemic, as well as the need to reduce the financial impact on taxpayers.”
“Priority areas in the budget includes support for vulnerable adults and children, and individuals with mental health and substance use disorders, and sustained investment in economic development and technology,” Kazel said in a statement. “The 2021 budget also reflects increased investment in roads and bridges, and incorporates structural changes to health care costs and employee contract commitments.”
For more information on the 2021 budget, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/budget.
