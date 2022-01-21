VIRGINIA — The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has declined charges in the death of Ryan Douglas Moats of Virginia.
Moats died in the early morning hours of June 26, 2021, following an alleged altercation with James Marice Edwards, 31, at Pine Mill Court in Virginia, according to an Attorney’s Office news release.
“After engaging in mutual verbal taunting, Mr. Moats shoved James Marice Edwards, and a brawl ensued during which Mr. Moats and Mr. Edwards wrestled and punched at each other. A bystander used a stun gun in an attempt to separate the two men. After achieving the upper hand in the brawl, Mr. Moats stated that he was having a heart attack and disengaged from the brawl by retreating to his truck.’’
The release said Edwards followed Moats to the truck. At 12:46 AM, 911 was called to summon an ambulance. During this time, Edwards allegedly punched the closed the truck door and pulled off the door handle before walking away from the truck. Edwards approached the truck again and opened the truck door. He appeared to have an interaction with Moats.The specific nature and severity of the interaction, if any, is unclear. Moats “did not re-engage with Mr. Edwards at the truck.”
Eventually, Edwards left the area.
After Edwards left, Moats was found unresponsive. Paramedics arrived at 12:51 AM, and were unable to revive Moats.
Edwards, 31, was arrested on a preliminary manslaughter charge, according to a June 28 Virginia Police Department news release. He was later released from the St. Louis County Jail.
“The medical examiner determined that Mr. Moats’ death was caused by the combined effects of
methamphetamine and the physiological stressors of the altercation. Mr. Moats was also found to have a 60-70% blocked artery. The medical examiner indicated that the physical injuries sustained by Mr. Moats during his encounter with Mr. Edwards were not life-threatening. The medical examiner explained that the demands on Mr. Moats’ heart from the methamphetamine and physiological stressors of the altercation, with the added hindrance of the blocked artery, caused Mr. Moats’ heart to fail,’’ the news release states.
The medical examiner classified the manner of Mr. Moats’ death as homicide. However, the
National Association of Medical Examiners, in A Guide for Manner of Death Classification, notes
that, “the classification of homicide for the purposes of death certification is a ‘neutral’ term and
neither indicates nor implies criminal intent, which remains a determination within the province
of legal processes.” Thus, the homicide classification is a medical classification only and has no
legal bearing on whether Mr. Edwards is guilty of a crime resulting in Mr. Moats’ death, according to the County Attorney’s Office news release.
Upon referral of the case from the Virginia Police Department, the County Attorney’s Office
undertook an extensive review of the evidence for potential charges of first and second degree manslaughter. The first review was conducted by the Range Criminal Division Head, Bonnie
Norlander, and a second, wholly independent review was conducted by Vicky Wanta, a senior
prosecutor from the Duluth Criminal Division. Their conclusions were then also reviewed and
affirmed by Nate Stumme, Duluth Criminal Division Head, the news release said.
In order to bring charges, prosecutors must determine that a case meets the office’s charging
standard, which requires a reasonable likelihood of conviction, the release stated.
“After analyzing the evidence and applicable law, the County Attorney’s Office concluded that this case does not meet its charging threshold for a number of reasons, including, most notably:
(1) The medical event involving Mr. Moats’ heart, caused by the combined effects of
methamphetamine and the physiological stressors of the altercation, began during the first
confrontation between Mr. Moats and Mr. Edwards. Because both Mr. Moats and Mr.
Edwards were mutually engaging in the first confrontation, it would be considered a brawl
under Minnesota law. Mr. Edwards’ involvement in this mutual brawl does not rise to the
level of culpable negligence, which is a required element for second degree manslaughter.
Nor does it rise to the level of a fifth degree assault, which is a required element for first
degree manslaughter.
(2) In the second confrontation at the truck, the nature and severity of the physical interaction,
if any, is unclear. Moreover, the medical examiner cannot say that what happened at the
truck changed the trajectory of the already ongoing medical event involving Mr. Moats’
heart. The medical examiner cannot pinpoint at what time or during which confrontation
Mr. Moats sustained his physical injuries. Accordingly, it cannot be proven beyond a
reasonable doubt that Mr. Edwards’ actions at the truck were a substantial causal factor of
Mr. Moats’ death.’’
In light of the foregoing, the County Attorney’s Office has determined that it cannot, in good
conscience and in compliance with the ethical obligations by which prosecutors are bound, file a
manslaughter charge in this matter,’’ the news release stated.
“We first want to express our condolences again to the Moats family. We are very sorry for the
loss of their loved one. Second, we want to thank the Virginia Police Department and other
contributing law enforcement agencies for the good work they did on this case.
While the investigation conducted was thorough, the facts create a significant hurdle of evidence that introduces reasonable doubt. As ministers of justice, we bring charges only in those cases that are supported by evidence we believe to be sufficient to obtain a conviction,” stated County Attorney Kim Maki.
