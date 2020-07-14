Rev. Paul Strommer is ready to begin serving as the priest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Buhl. His first day with the two-point parish is scheduled for July 15.
Rev. Anthony Craig, his predecessor, is relocating to the Crosby area.
“I look forward, and am eager to have Chisholm and Buhl become my home,” Strommer, 33, said last week.
Strommer, who graduated from White Bear Lake High School outside of Minneapolis, recently visited the two communities and the churches he will be serving as priest. Strommer said he found the communities of Buhl and Chisholm to be “peaceful” communities during his visit.
“These are holy places, where God is providing and will be providing all the means necessary to reach Heaven,” he said of the two houses of worship.
In his spare time Strommer said he enjoys the outdoors, including bow hunting for deer, and fishing.
After graduating high school, Strommer enrolled in the University of Minnesota Duluth declaring a major of teaching mathematics. Strommer said it was in his sophomore year of college while studying abroad that God became more central in his life and eventually came to the conclusion that a career as a math teacher was less appealing. Wanting to remain in the Duluth area, he said he was drawn to becoming a priest in the Duluth Diocese.
Strommer mentioned the example of Fr. Mike Schmitz from the UMD Newman Ministry as a factor in his decision.
“His example, his joy and love for Jesus and the church was a major contributing factor as well as meeting and becoming friends with other young college age Catholics attending small group men’s bible study,” Strommer said.
Strommer served at churches on the east end of the Iron Range. In the summer of 2015 he served as a deacon at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. A year earlier, as part of his schooling, he spent a summer at the East Range Parishes in Biwabik. Since being ordained into the priesthood in June of 2016, Strommer has served as an assistant priest at the Catholic Parishes in Brainerd, Minn.
As he settles in at St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Strommer said he doesn’t plan on any immediate changes.
Both churches are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus including social distancing and hand sanitizing stations. Parishioners are asked to sanitize their seats after leaving the sanctuary, and there are also volunteers who disinfect. The use of masks is also recommended.
