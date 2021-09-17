Squires Car Club cruise set for tonight

HIBBING — The Squires Car Club is gearing up for its annual food shelf cruise night to benefit The Salvation Army food shelf.
The cruise starts at 5 p.m. tonight with cars lining up along Howard Street. Donations for the Salvation Army food shelf will be accepted by Squires members on the corner of Howard Street and Third Avenue East.
Larry Dixon, one of the founding members of the club and its current “pack leader” welcomes everyone to come on out and cruise, or watch while helping out those in need.
This year marks the 15th year for the cruise. The club has also traditionally held a swap meet at the end of August in Hibbing with the proceeds going to local charities, including the Salvation Army.
With the leaves changing and temperatures dropping, Dixon said depending on what the fall weather has in store, it may be the final cruise for the Squires this year, before its members put their cars away for the season.
“After that cruise, we play it by ear, and if it’s a nice evening we go, and when it gets cold we put them away,” he said.
Dixon, now 78, is one of the founding members of the Squires, a club that was established in 1956 in Hibbing.
“The club went idle from 1962 to about 2001, then we brought it back to life again,” Dixon said.
Once exclusively of Hibbing, he said the club has more than 50 members from across the Iron Range.
Dixon said the Squires allow anyone to join them as long as they enjoy cars. He noted there are cars all the way up to 2006 that have joined in the cruise nights.
“We’re kind of a unique club, we don’t charge dues, and we go out and have some fun with the cars,” he said.
Working on cars is a long-time hobby that Dickson said he continues to enjoy. Three cars that he’s known to drive at cruise nights are: A 1946 Ford 2-door sedan, a 1946 ford convertible Red, and a 1923 Model-T Bucket.
The Squires, Dixon said, normally have a cruise night on Tuesdays, and usually head out somewhere in a 60-mile radius for dinner. They also normally do a ride in conjunction with The Shifters Club after their spring Blast from the Past car show.
More information on the Squires Car Club can be found on its website at squirescarclub.com. For questions about the Salvation Army cruise night fundraiser, you can contact Dixon at ldixon@northlc.com, or call 218-929-2143.
Audra Levings, a caseworker with the Salvation Army in Hibbing said food drives such as the one the Squires are planning for Friday make a big impact in helping the agency serve people.
Last year there were three major food drives that were canceled due to the pandemic, which raised 10,000 pounds of food in 2019, Levings said.
Although the number of clients has been a bit lower in recent months, Levings said the food shelf at the Salvation Army experienced an increase in clients in August compared to July.
The Salvation Army Food shelf is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 1 to 3 p.m. the first three Tuesdays of the month. It is closed the fourth Tuesday of the month.
Service for the food shelf is currently curbside.
People are encouraged to call to make an appointment for the food shelf to allow the staff time to prepare.For more information, you can call the Salvation Army office at 218-263-5096.
