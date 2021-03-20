SPRING TRAINING

Nine-year-old Mason Lamourea puts his all into a pass to his dad while playing catch Friday evening in Virginia. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50's gave a spring like feel to the last official day of winter.

 Mark Sauer

