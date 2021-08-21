Spray Paint Art

Assumption Catholic School summer Kids Club students spent Tuesday morning outside trying out new painting techniques where they got to spray drip and sprinkle paint onto their projects. Each week the students are learning about a new art technique and a new artist with Tuesday's theme being about color and the artist Jackson Pollock.

 Mark Sauer

