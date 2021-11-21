Spirit of Unity Parade on tap in Hibbing Monday Night

HIBBING — The Hibbing Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the City of Hibbing and Independent School District No. 701 Student Council to bring back a holiday tradition dating back about 30 years.
The Spirit of Unity Parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday and is generating much anticipation in the community.
“People are very excited to have the opportunity to see the lights, and get together,” Shelly Hanson, Chamber Director said on Tuesday.
Hanson said many families in the community and surrounding area have made the parade a holiday tradition.
This is the first year for the chamber to take the lead on the parade. Last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID.
In order to ease congestion in the residential neighborhoods, the parade route will start at the Memorial Building this year, and from there will travel west on 23rd Street onto First Ave., continue north and then take a right onto Howard Street, travel east to Sixth Ave., and end back at the Memorial Building.
Hanson said as of Tuesday there were already 18 entrants for the parade, including the Hibbing High School Band with cheerleaders, Junior Jackets, Stephanie’s Dance, and a number of businesses have signed on, she said.
Hibbing High School Band Director Matthew Berg is new to his position this year, and said the Spirit of Unity Parade marks the return of the parade scene for the band.
“It’s my first time with the band in the parade, and this will be our first parade since two and a half years being in any parade,” Berg said.
Berg said this year’s seniors are particularly excited, because they’ve experienced the Spirit of Unity Parade before and have fond memories of it. The younger students are a little hesitant, being it’s their first time participating.
The full concert band from Hibbing High School, featuring about 70 students, are scheduled to perform at the parade on Monday — with many of their instruments decorated with lights and garland.
There’s a simple dress code for the parade, “dress warm,” Berg said.
“I’m hoping to see some Santa Hats,” he added.
