Members of the Road Runners Special Olympics team join area law enforcement and Special Olympics supporters Tuesday for the annual Law Enforcement Special Olympics torch run down Chestnut Street in Virginia.
Crowds gathered on street corners on Chestnut Street in Virginia to congratulate Special Olympics athletes as they took part in Tuesday’s Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run.
MARK SAUER
Members of the Hibbing-Chisholm Rangers, join area law enforcement members and the Hibbing Fire Department Tuesday morning for the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run down Howard Street.
MARK SAUER
Area law enforcement and fire department officials join the Hibbing Chisholm Rangers Special Olympics Team in Tuesday’s Special Olympics torch run on Howard Street in Hibbing.
MARK SAUER
Members of the Hibbing-Chisholm Rangers wave to the crowd as they carry the Special Olympics Torch down Howard Street in Hibbing Tuesday morning during the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run.
MARK SAUER
MARK SAUER
MARK SAUER
Members of a construction crew working on Chestnut Street in Virginia stopped long enough to clap for and congratulate the Special Olympics Athletes as they passed by.
