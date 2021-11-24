HIBBING — Nearly three years after shooting and killing 34 year-old Jeryel McBeth outside of a home on Third Avenue in Hibbing on Christmas day 2018, Jerome Spann has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of release.
Sixth District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan handed down the sentence Tuesday in Hibbing as Spann, 32, stood and stared straight ahead, offering no comment when asked by the judge moments before if he had anything to say.
Spann, who shot and wounded a second individual the night in question, McBeth’s nephew Jamien Stuckey, was also sentenced to 36 months for second degree assault, with credit for 1,059 days served, which Sullivan said would run concurrent with the murder sentence.
Spann was found guilty by Sullivan in September of two counts of murder — first-degree premedicated and second-degree murder and another count of second-degree assault — after a bench trial.
Tuesday’s decision ended a long and winding road to justice.
---
According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 27, 2018 and court testimony, Spann was carrying a handgun as he approached a group on Christmas Day 2018 and shot McBeth three times in the chest, shoulder and forearm.
Spann continued shooting four or five rounds, striking Stucky, 25, and nearly striking another man.
At about 7:37 p.m. that night, a caller told a police dispatcher that one person, later identified as McBeth, had been hit in the chest and was lying on the ground, the complaint states. McBeth was taken by ambulance to Fairview Range Medical Center (FRMC), where he was pronounced dead. Stuckey’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at FRMC and released.
Spann was arrested Dec. 28 at a residence in St. Paul, where he has relatives.
The Mesabi Tribune reported in March that Spann asked for a bench trial and by doing so bypassed a jury trial in lieu of the judge.
After the bench trial, which began on Aug. 23 and ended (the evidence portion) on Aug. 25, both the prosecution and defense were given dates in September by which they were to submit written closing arguments.
The prosecution did so by Sept. 1 but Spann’s attorney missed the Sept. 8 deadline, arguing that more time was needed through written correspondence on Sept. 9.
On Sept. 13, Sullivan announced in an order that the defense team had “failed” to submit its argument on the court-approved deadline.
---
On Tuesday afternoon, there were two victim impact statements read before sentencing, one by Alexandra Pflepsen-Warnecke, who said “mentally and emotionally I have not been the same,” since that night, in a rapid, emotional reading from a prepared statement.
Pflepsen-Warnecke was ushered from the courtroom after reading the brief statement, as she got into a verbal altercation with another person in the courtroom before the proceedings even began.
Both she and the other person were removed at that point but Pflepsen-Warnecke was allowed to return to read her statement.
The second statement came from McBeth’s mother and was read by a court official.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich, who prosecuted the case, commented before sentencing that she had been thinking about what to say when she realized how close they were to the three-year anniversary of the murder and how it happened around the holidays and forever changed an entire family.
“The holiday season for each and every person involved will not be the same,” she said. “This loss is immeasurable,” Fralich said, adding that Spann is leaving his own children for a life in prison.
“All of these children are the innocent victims,” Fralich said, adding that while she believes the life sentence is appropriate, “there are no winners here.
“Every single action that night had a ripple effect that is beyond comprehension,” she said.
