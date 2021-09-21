HIBBING — Defense attorneys for Jerome Spann filed a written closing argument last Thursday even though the judge presiding over the bench trial took the case under advisement three days earlier after his lawyers failed to meet a previously established deadline for submission earlier this month.
It was another twist in a case that has seen plenty of twists and turns along the way.
Spann, 33, has been in St. Louis County Jail for nearly three years, charged with fatally shooting one man, Jeryel McBeth, 34, and wounding another, Jamien Stuckey, in Hibbing on Christmas Day 2018.
In March of this year, Spann filed a jury trial waiver, which was granted. His bench trial began on Aug. 23 and ended (the evidence portion) on Aug. 25. At that time, both the prosecution and defense were given dates in September by which they were to submit written closing arguments.
The prosecution did so by Sept. 1 but Spann’s attorneys, Elizabeth Polling and Hannah Forti, missed their Sept. 8 deadline, arguing that they needed more time through written correspondence on Sept. 9.
On Sept. 13, Sullivan announced in an order that the defense team had “failed” to submit their argument on the court-approved deadline.
“As a result, the court concludes that the record is closed/complete and now under advisement,” she wrote.
In a brief filed at 4:26 p.m. last Thursday, Spann’s defense argues that the prosecution’s evidence doesn’t prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that their client shot McBeth, calling into question portions of eye-witness accounts and testimony given during the trial by a number of individuals.
In a letter to Sullivan filed with the brief, Polling writes, “Mr. Spann respectfully requests that the court receive his closing argument on this matter, submitted for e-filing with this letter, and completed with time needed to comply with the Rules of Professional Responsibility and the 6th Amendment.”
Polling did not return an email from the Mesabi Tribune Monday, and as of press time nothing had changed in relation to the status of the trial. No other documents had been filed with the court administrator’s office.
Judge Sullivan has seven days (not including holidays and weekends) from Sept. 13 to make a trial decision.
The deadline is Wednesday.
---
According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 27, 2018, Spann, who was charged and has plead not guilty to murder in the 1st degree, murder in the 2nd degree, and assault in the 2nd degree,
was allegedly carrying a handgun on Christmas Day 2018 as he approached a group and allegedly shot McBeth three times in the chest, shoulder and forearm, the complaint states. Spann continued shooting four or five rounds, striking Stucky, 25, and nearly striking another man.
McBeth was standing outside a residence at 2408 Third Ave. E. with several others when Spann and another man exited a sport-utility vehicle nearby.
At about 7:37 p.m., a caller told a police dispatcher that one person, later identified as McBeth, had been hit in the chest and was lying on the ground, the complaint states. McBeth was taken by ambulance to Fairview Range Medical Center (FRMC), where he was pronounced dead. Stuckey’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at FRMC and released.
Spann was arrested Dec. 28 at a residence in St. Paul, where he has relatives.
In March, Spann and his attorney filed a jury trial waiver.
The Mesabi Tribune reported in March that in choosing a bench trial, Spann will bypass a jury of St. Louis County and Hibbing community members in lieu of the judge. It’s a calculated risk as the jury would have to be unanimous to reach a verdict, whereas Sullivan is essentially unanimous in her decision.
If found guilty, it could mean the difference between life behind bars or the chance he could one day leave prison. The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life without parole sentence, while he could face up to 40 years for the second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.
