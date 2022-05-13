South greenhouse building sustains storm damage

VIRGINIA — After Monday’s wind and rain storm blew threw the area, Virginia officials will have to determine a course of action for possibly repairing the south greenhouse building, which “sustained some damage.’’
Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber told the City Council Tuesday that 19 trees in the city park and boulevard system were blown down in the storm, which also damaged the south greenhouse. “The roof was substantially damaged’’ and the “building is not safe to be inhabited,’’ he added. The main greenhouse and the northern greenhouse (both used by the public) did not incur any damage.
After city building inspector Bill Cole looked over the damaged south greenhouse, Silber said the city engineering department issued a “condemnation letter’’ for that building, which now must be closed.
He added the south greenhouse is essentially only used for storage and the Friends of the Greenhouse utilize the structure for wintering exterior plants in the winter. Councilor Steven B. Johnson said they pay a nominal fee for that.
Silber said the south greenhouse was studied for a roof replacement back in 2017 and the price tag at that time was $76,240.
Considering the situation, the City Council instructed city staff to study the damage and provide viable options for the city moving forward.
—
The council also awarded a $519,600 contract to Magney Construction for the Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement project. In a related matter, a $45,900 professional services agreement for construction management on the project was awarded to Short Elliott Hendrickson.
The council voted to rescind a lease offer to Northern Divide Bar and Eatery at the Virginia Golf Course clubhouse after a discrepancy came up regarding the use of the golf pro shop in the offseason. The pro shop has traditionally been used in the winter months for parties and other events at the Northern Divide. The restaurant operators had until May 15 to approve the lease before the discrepancy was discovered. With that in mind, the council approved extending the deadline until May 20. The city attorney will also clarify the lease agreement (and months of operation for the pro shop) in the meantime. The city initially voted against renewing the lease at its Feb. 22 meeting.
—
In other business, the city council:
• Approved a request from Essentia Health Virginia for a letter of support for the proposed emergency department renovation.
• Appointed Deputy Fire Chief Scott Fredrickson as the interim fire chief until the council decides what they are going to do with the position. Fire Chief Allen Lewis resigned, effective May 6, to take a job in the private sector.
