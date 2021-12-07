VIRGINIA — Back in the 1970s, the Sons of Italy would put on a gigantic yearly spaghetti feed at the Miners Memorial Building, and people would come from near and far to partake of the genuine Italian sauce and meatballs.
"Members would get together on Saturday to roll 6,000 meatballs for the feed on Sunday, which was attended by hundreds of people," said Rocci Lucarelli, president of the Sons of Italy. "As time went by, the spaghetti feed was replaced by the Italian booth at the Land of the Loon, the first food booth at this event. This endeavor lasted over 30 years. Like the first club, this club lost members who passed on, or for health reasons could no longer participate and the membership dwindled as did the desire to continue as before. Time will tell regarding the club's future."
But, as Lucarelli said, "in the meantime we will celebrate” on Friday, December 17, at our annual Christmas party at the Servicemen's Club. Cocktails will be at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Members and wives or significant others are invited free of charge. Members can also invite two guests at a cost of $10 each.
Those attending are asked to call Lucarelli at 749-1959 or Bill Krall at 780-4141 by Friday, Dec. 10.
Lucarelli gave a history of the organization. "The original club started in the early 1900s when the second wave of immigrants came to America. Many Italians and other European immigrants came to the Iron Range to find work, and some of the Italian men who came to Virginia started a club called the Roma Society."
The club served many functions, the "most important being to get the new arrivals familiar with this new land and to help them become proud and hard-working citizens," said Lucarelli. The club also provided a place where "the Italians could gather together for weddings, dances and meetings."
Membership dues in this men's club — formed at the turn of the 20th century — were 50 cents a month. The club house was on the back parking lot of the fire department. Lucarelli said, "It had a stage, dance floor and a kitchen and was called the Roma Hall. As time went by and membership dropped, the building was taken over by the Virginia Knights of Columbus. As with other buildings, time took its toll and the building was no longer used, and the area became part of the parking lot."
As for the spaghetti feeds of the 1970s, proceeds from that annual event supported many projects, including a Resusci Annie for the fire department, a 'coming events' sign for Miners Memorial Building, college scholarships for the children of members and club activities.
