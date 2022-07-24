Early labor contract negotiations between United Steelworkers (USW) and iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., have been positive, steelworker officials say.
Discussions on major issues such as the contract term, wages and healthcare, have shown progress, according to a USW update.
“As we have said previously, Cliffs management understands the role we have played in keeping all our facilities running and knows that the future of the company depends on union steelworkers operating and maintaining them,” the update stated.
The labor contract at Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia and the company's steelmaking facilities expires Sept. 1.
Those contracts are being negotiated first.
Labor contracts at Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes expire Sept. 30.
Subcommittees are working to expand discussions and identify solutions to make workplaces safer, provide more access to training, reduce inequality between retirement options, and address other issues to improve the quality of life for Cliffs' steelworkers.
Both parties continue to have a respectful and meaningful dialogue, according to the USW update.
USW negotiators are also meeting with United States Steel Corp. representatives.
Labor contracts at U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin expire Sept. 1.
Several subcommittees are making positive progress on USW issues, according to the update.
Some local issues are still outstanding in talks with Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel and more work remains to be done to resolve all issues with both companies, stated the update.
About 3,000 USW members work at taconite plants across the Iron Range.
