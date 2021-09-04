An expansion of American-made solar photovoltaic modules on Minnesota's Iron Range, is poised to get some green.
A $2.75 million loan from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation to the Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority, will help fund a $29 million expansion of Heliene Inc.'s solar panel manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron.
“It's a good story for the Iron Range,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner said. “It's diversifying the economy and it’s green energy.”
Heliene is a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based solar panel producer.
A second manufacturing line and 68,000 square-foot warehouse will be added in Mountain Iron under the expansion project.
The expansion will allow the facility to produce 550 megawatts of solar energy annually, up from the plant's current 150 megawatt capacity.
Twenty new jobs would be added to the facility's existing 54 jobs, according to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
All of the solar panels manufactured in Mountain Iron will be sold within the United States, Martin Pochtaruk, Heliene president, said earlier this year.
The plant is located in the Mountain Iron Renewable Energy park atop an old iron mining dump south of U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine. Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
“It's obviously in the shadow of Minntac,” Phillips aid “Having a manufacturer in the shadow of Minntac is a tough concept in itself.”
The Mountain Iron Economic Development Authority owns the existing solar plant building and leases it to Heliene, as it will with the expansion.
St. Louis County is providing a $1 million grant to support the project along with $5.5 million from the Minnesota Renewable Energy Development Account and a $2.75 million loan from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The nine-member IRRR Board will consider the loan and other projects in a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Other projects on the agenda are:
• A $130,000 loan to KMDA, Inc., in Bovey, for a $335,000 purchase of the assets of two other outdoor products businesses.
• A $106,000 loan to Dirty Dog Manufacturing in Ely toward a $606,895 acquisition of Hand-Done T-Shirts and a move to a new building.
• A $70,000 grant to Bois Forte Band of Chippewa for a $746,911 child care and Head Start construction project.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Cohasset for $3.9 million in sanitary sewer, sanitary sewer lift station, water main and asphalt construction at a 216-acre industrial site that includes Cohasset and the City of Grand Rapids
• A $146,925 grant to the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa toward $293,850 in upgrades at the Grand Portage Community Center.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Grand Rapids for a $3.9 million sanitary sewer, sanitary lift station, water main and asphalt project to a 216-acre site that includes Grand Rapids and Cohasset.
• A $116,386 grant to the City of Hibbing for a $616,386 sanitary sewer lining project in Kitzville and North Brooklyn.
• An $87,000 grant to the City of Buhl toward $287,788 in infrastructure and site work for a new 10-unit housing development adjacent to Burton Park.
• A $300,000 grant to the City of Hibbing for infrastructure and site work toward a $3.3 million NorthRidge Community Credit Union facility to be built north of the Hampton Inn.
• A $350,000 grant to Lake County for shoreline stabilization and remediation in support of $5.3 million in development of a new resort on Lake Superior.
• A $250,000 grant to the City of Tower for infrastructure and site development for a new $1.4 million recreational vehicle park and campground on Lake Vermilion in Tower.
• A $162,500 McKinley Park Trail grant to Breitung Township to help reconstruct and improve a 1.4-mile paved trail and construct a new 0.1 mile trail segment.
• A $50,000 grant to the City of Ely toward a $100,000 completion of the final segment of the 9.1-mile Bike Park within the city.
• A $1.1 million grant to Ely toward a $2.2 million phase two construction of the Prospector's Loop ATV Trail.
• A $139,500 grant to the City of Grand Rapids to support a $279,000 construction of 0.50 miles of multi-use trail connecting the southwest area of Grand Rapids to the commercial district along Highway 169.
• A $95,361 grant to the City of Hibbing toward a $190,722 Carey Lake Campground trails development.
• A $310,000 grant to the City of Mountain Iron for a new $620,000 one-mile paved pedestrian trail from the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 7 west along Enterprise Drive to County Road 109.
• A $16,000 grant to Itasca County for $32,000 in master planning for a 73-acre mountain biking area in the City of Nashwauk.
• A $59,000 grant to Itasca County Land Department for a $200,000 project to establish a new ATV trail connecting the Alborn-Pengilly Trail to the City of Nashwauk.
• A $70,000 grant to Lawron Trail Riders for $225,000 to replace the Balsam Creek Bridge in northeast Itasca County.
• A $315,000 grant to St. Louis County toward a $630,000 project for three ATV clubs, the Voyageur Country ATV Club, Quad Cities ATV Club, and Northern Traxx ATV Club, to perform work on segments of their trail systems.
• A $53,500 grant to the Superior Hiking Trail Association for a $107,000 Gooseberry Gap Hiking Trail phase two project.
