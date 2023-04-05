CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Public Works Department is bracing for another round of measurable snowfall predicted for this week.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said in an email on Friday that his department is once again at 100% repaired now that the city’s second grader is back from the shop.
“We’ve been fairly lucky on timing and available parts when we have went down,” Folstad said, “We did have a run of problems with the V-plows on the loaders that do the alleys, but they’re available to swap them for a bucket when needed. The job still gets done just not as good.”
“Even if we don’t break the snow accumulation record for this year, it has been a banner year for snow falls and accumulation,” Folstad said.
“There’s just no where to put it,” he said, expressing a common sentiment heard by others responsible for removing snow in our region. “That’s the common problem for us and our residences.”
Folstad said the main problem his department encounters while clearing snow is motorists not abiding by calendar parking.
“I think it’s naturally people get a feeling that we’re nearing the end of the year, and are thinking, ‘it’s not that big of a deal anymore,’ but frankly it’s the direct opposite,” Folstad said.
Snowbanks as high as 6 feet high and 6 feet out from the curb have resulted in streets being narrowed from 36 feet to 24 feet, and that’s coupled with cars being parked on the opposite sides of the street, he said.
This is not the first time that issues with noncompliance of calendar parking have created a safety concern as the police department, ambulance service, and fire department have all made pleas to the public in the past to abide by calendar parking so that they don’t hinder emergency response vehicles.
The Chisholm City Council earlier this year approved the addition of a third wheel loader to the city’s fleet. Folstad said due to supply chain issues the city’s new machine is on backorder, but thankfully the dealer, Road Machinery and Supply (RMS) of Virginia has provided a loaner machine until the new one arrives.
Folstad said the addition of this third loader to the city’s fleet has been a “savior” for his department when dealing with these end of season storms, adding that the residents may have not realized the impact but he’s certain that’ll come when the next winter season arrives.
