Snowmobilers raise big money for ALS over the weekend

TOWER — After a one-year absence due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Fortune Bay Resort Casino once again played host to the Black Woods Blizzard Tour. This popular event helps raise money in the fight against ALS for Never Surrender, Inc.
The goal for this year’s event was $1.5 million and was met by the time the event concluded over the weekend.
“This is an event we truly enjoy sponsoring,” said Fortune Bay Director of Public Relations Brian K. Anderson. “The work they do is very inspiring, and we are fortunate to be part of it. Never Surrender, Inc. President David Kolquist gave a motivating speech to those gathered for the event, so it is easy to see why all of the participants and sponsors are so passionate about the event.”
The Black Woods Blizzard Tour is a 3-day snowmobile ride and fundraiser. The Tour's motto is to 'Never Surrender.'
This was the 21st version of the event, which got its start in 1999 when four men - Randy Bannor, Dennis Nelson, Larry Bannor and Greg Sorenson - decided to create a fundraiser after one of their friends was diagnosed with ALS.
That year the group raised $15,000 and covered 2,000 miles around the lake. They also picked up a fifth partner along the way – Wes Blakeslee, a Polaris engineer who had ALS - and a motto, “Never Surrender.”
This year, the Black Woods Blizzard Tour started with a reception at the Black Woods Grill and Bar in Proctor last Wednesday. After a night's stay at the local AmericInn and Best Western, riders departed Thursday morning for Lake Vermilion where they enjoyed dinner and accommodations at Fortune Bay Resort Casino.
On Friday morning participants rode down the scenic North Shore to Two Harbors where Black Woods Grill & Bar hosts dinner.
Riders spent the night and returned to Proctor on Saturday for a welcome home Celebration Dinner at Greysolon Ballroom.
