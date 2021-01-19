Snowboard lesson

Jennifer Svatos runs down the hill with Ab Forsman to help hold her up as she tries snowboarding for the first time Monday afternoon in Virginia. Behind them are cousins Bryn Svantos and Ailie Forsman who also took turns trying out the hill.

 Mark Sauer

