Snowball fight

Eight-year-old Felicia Shafto finds a giant snowball to throw at her brother Darren Bolikov, 13, while the two were enjoying a snowball fight in front of their Virginia home Monday afternoon.

Eight-year-old Felicia Shafto finds a giant snowball to throw at her brother Darren Bolikov, 13, while the two were enjoying a snowball fight in front of their Virginia home Monday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments