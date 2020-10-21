Assumption School students got an early jump on winter fun Wednesday after several inches of heavy wet snow fell on the region overnight. The children used their recess time building snow forts, making snowmen and slipping and sliding over the ice. A second storm is expected to move in Thursday bringing several more inches of early season snow.

Zoe uses her recess time constructing a snow fort on the playground of Assumption School in Hibbing Wednesday afternoon. The first major snowstorm of the early season moved through the area Tuesday night.

