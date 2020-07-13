Snack break

Four baby ducks snack on grain scattered near the boat launch on Silver Lake in Virginia Monday afternoon. The mother of the four was keeping a close eye on the hatchlings as a pair of gulls were flying over looking for a chance at an easy meal.

 Mark Sauer

