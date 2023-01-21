CHISHOLM—United States Sen. Tina Smith, D.-Minn. visited the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) headquarters in Chisholm on Friday to hear about the nonprofit’s effort to expand childcare in the communities of Chisholm and Ely.
Through the efforts of Smith and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D.-Minn. UWNEMN was recently awarded $1.2 million in federal funding through a process called “Congressional Designated Spending” (CDS). The funds will allow the UWNEMN to expand child care access in the region by building two new childcare facilities—one in Chisholm and another in Ely.
Before stopping in Chisholm, Smith met with local leaders from Aurora, Biwabik, Hoyt Lakes and the Town of White at Giants Ridge in Biwabik to discuss the East Mesabi Water Project that was awarded $4 million in federal funding through CDS that she worked with local leaders and was instrumental in securing.
“These funds will allow the City of Aurora to construct a new water treatment plant that will expand service to the communities of Biwabik and Hoyt Lakes in the future,” it states in a press release. “Currently, these communities each own and operate their own water supply, treatment, and distribution systems that are facing significant challenges.”
Smith later traveled to Grand Rapids where she visited the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids and Greenway, which was recently awarded $350,000 in federal CDS funding that will allow the club to expand its services to meet the growing needs of the community. Working with local leaders, Smith was actively involved in securing this funding for the club with a yearly membership of approximately 500, and a daily attendance of 135 kids with no room for growth.
Once in Chisholm Smith was given a tour of UWNEMN headquarters before sitting down with local leaders in a discussion about the need for affordable daycare, and the role $1.2 in CDS funding plays in bringing the project to fruition.
Smith said lack of affordable childcare needs systemic change, and in Minnesota the issue statewide. In rural parts of the state, an estimated 20,000 childcare slots have been lost in the past 20 years, she noted.
The two new facilities are anticipated to support 240 spots in Chisholm and Ely, which Smith said would “put a big dent in the need in this part of the state.”
A June 2020 survey by First Children’s Finance sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Human Services identified a need for 196 additional daycare slots in Chisholm. That number doesn’t factor in the 24 lost with the closure of Chisholm’s only childcare center Kids ABC Learning Center.
UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay pointed to a study UWNEMN conducted through Wilder Research that showed a significant decline in childcare. Since the pandemic, Shay said the problem has grown.
“Chisholm lost its only childcare center, and Ely has needed one for quite a few years,” Shay said.
“Without this funding—with the increased cost of construction, it couldn’t happen,” Chris Ismil, Community Development Representative for the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board said after the meeting on Friday, adding the funding is an essential piece to the two proposed facilities being viable projects.
Ismil said the City of Chisholm is working with Delta Air Lines to acquire a parcel of property near its customer service center in Chisholm. The plan is to split the parcel and sell it to the developer of the daycare, Jennifer Wooster, and the other to be developed into clinical services, county services and other tenants, possibly a coffee shop, according to Ismil.
“For the City of Chisholm there is a lot of potential new development here—healthcare, social services and childcare,” Ismil said.
Wooster, a nurse and mother of two, told the panel on Friday that after hearing “an almost daily conversation” at work about a lack of childcare, she reached out to Ismil about opening a daycare in Chisholm.
The project in Ely is an expansion of the nonprofit, Happy Days Preschool.
Ismil said the Ely daycare facility would be housed in a 3,000 square foot space in the former Department of Revenue Building that is now owned by the Ely Community Foundation and is being redeveloped as a wellness center.
“Childcare and redevelopment in Ely is fantastic for a community at the end of the road, where it’s harder to find these services,” Ismil said. “And to utilize a former state-owned building, it’s fantastic.”
Amanda Petersen represented the Ely project on Friday and shared with the panel that when she and her husband weren’t able to secure infant childcare in Ely, her husband fortunately was in a position to stay home when her maternity leave ended.
Petersen said the expansion would increase the number of infant spots, where there is the greatest need from eight to 12, helping to meet the demand.
The panel also heard from Smith about the demand for infant daycare spots, due to the higher level of care needed for that age group. After the meeting Smith also talked about the importance of having nurturing childcare for children in the preschool age group to aid in development and social, emotional learning.
Smith, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich and St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald said they’ve heard from constituents about the daycare shortage.
McDonald said he’s heard from employers who’ve offered people good positions, only to have them be turned down due to lack of childcare. He also shared stories of people traveling from Ely to cities such as Virginia for childcare, and even having two childcare providers for one family due to a shortage of openings.
Jugovich said the two proposed projects are important to economic development, and thanked Smith and Klobuchar for helping them come to fruition. He also mentioned the strong partnerships the county has forged with the UWNEMN, IRRRB, Northland Foundation and the City of Chisholm for these projects.
“At St. Louis County, we are 100% supportive,” Jugovich said, predicting once the projects are done they will serve as “a shining star” for other communities.
If everything goes according to plan, Wooster said she would like to open the Chisholm facility by the end of this year.
Petersen said she’s hopeful the Ely expansion will be open by this summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.