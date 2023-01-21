CHISHOLM—United States Sen. Tina Smith, D.-Minn. visited the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) headquarters in Chisholm on Friday to hear about the nonprofit’s effort to expand childcare in the communities of Chisholm and Ely.

Through the efforts of Smith and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D.-Minn. UWNEMN was recently awarded $1.2 million in federal funding through a process called “Congressional Designated Spending” (CDS). The funds will allow the UWNEMN to expand child care access in the region by building two new childcare facilities—one in Chisholm and another in Ely.

