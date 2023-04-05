CHISHOLM—A new SmartLab studio is paving the way for a new opportunities to students at Chisholm High School.
The project was made possible with a $40,000 education grant from Lake Country Power.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman applied for the grant, and the district was recently informed that it was approved for the funds. Representatives from the district received an invitation to accept the grant at the utility company’s annual meeting in April.
“(We’re) very thankful for Lake Country Power and their education grant,” Norman said. “This will benefit Chisholm students tremendously.”
Norman, in an email on Wednesday said the lab will allow for a journalism class at the high school, along with professional student led newscasts, videos, and eventually possibly play by play of events.
Last Monday the Chisholm School Board accepted the grant from Lake Country Power, along with a proposal from SmartLab Learning for $59,075 for a SmartLab Studio. The proposal includes furniture, equipment, and provisions for a one-camera studio; access to online studio curriculum and instructional resources; professional installation and set up of the SmartLab studio including software and network integration, and two days of onsite personal professional development.
Norman said installation and training for new studio is scheduled to begin in August of this year.
Students enrolled in the journalism class will receive high school credit for the course. Other benefits as listed on information from SmartLab are 21st Century problem solving, communication, collaboration, creativity, technology, critical thinking and hands-on learning.
Curriculum for the studio has more than 100 fully articulated titles, including video production, graphic design, project management, publishing, portfolio development, tools and templates for authentic assessments, broadcasting, teaming and collaboration.
The new studio is planned to be set up in the SmartLab currently located at Chisholm Elementary and is being introduced exclusively at the high school level when school starts in the fall.
