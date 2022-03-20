Slush Cup participant and former Slush Cup champion Eli Little takes an easy glide over the surface of a 100 foot long water pit Saturday afternoon at Giants Ridge. The end of winter event attracted more than 200 participants this year.
Gilbert Police Officer Chelsea Trucano laughs and raises her arms to thank the crowd after failing to skim over the 100 foot length of a water pit during Saturday's annual Slush Cup Challenge at Giants Ridge.
Zach Skelton dives forward trying to make the last few feet and clear the 100 foot water pit during Saturday's annual Slush Cup Challenge at Giants Ridge. The end of winter event attracted more than 200 participants this year.
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
Nathan Ridge sends up a wave of water as he skims over the surface of a 100 foot long water pit while taking part in Saturday's annual Slush Cup Challenge at Giants Ridge.
Mark Sauer
