Slick scene on the First Avenue bridge

Hibbing Police Officers reroute traffic on Wednesday, while public works crews spread sand on the bridge crossing First Avenue in Hibbing. Oil from a traffic accident at the intersection earlier had created slippery conditions, according to an officer at the scene. Traffic was rerouted for about 20 minutes during the cleanup. The Hibbing Fire Department also responded to the scene. No details were available on the accident.

 Marie Tolonen

