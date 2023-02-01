A friend recently encouraged me to be “strong like bull.” I was a bit confused (not uncommon.) Somehow, I thought the phrase was “strong like bear.” Which, of course, lead me to the Google.

Turns out the phrase “strong like bull” is a pop culture reference from a handful of movies, TV shows and song lyrics. Bears may not have the media accessibility in reference to their strength that bulls do, but they’re not letting that stop them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments