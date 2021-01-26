VIRGINIA — St. Louis County Board members again split when passing a resolution that puts them on record supporting the current environmental review process for copper-nickel mining, specifically opposing more regulations during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday.
The resolution generally states that the county board won’t support legislation that creates a moratorium on copper-nickel mining in Minnesota. Rulemaking, permitting and environmental review for proposed projects are handled at the state and federal level, prompting the all-too-familiar debate among commissioners whether Tuesday’s vote was symbolic or whether the county was reinforcing past votes supporting the industry.
Two bills — one in the Minnesota Senate and one in the U.S. House — aim to either delay or outright block copper-nickel mining in the state. A “Prove it First” was introduced by State Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, earlier this month, that would require scientific proof that copper-nickel mines could safely operate and close before being permitted, potentially upending the 13-plus years of permitting for PolyMet and halting the early stages of the Twin Metals Minnesota proposals. At the federal level, Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota’s Fourth District has a bill that would ban mining activity in the Superior National Forest where Twin Metals plans to build its project.
PolyMet is fully permitted — minus a few still going through litigation — for a copper-nickel surface mine project in Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt. Twin Metals last year introduced its proposal for an underground copper-nickel mine near Babbitt and Ely, adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Citing the proposed laws, Board Chair Mike Jugovich of Chisholm argued that Tuesday’s vote wasn’t symbolic and the divisive nature of the debate stemmed from the laws themselves. He added that it was pertinent for the board to take the issue up, because if passed, it was likely the mines “are done.”
He continued: “These laws would effectively shut down those mines because the legislation would be prohibitive. If we really want to go by science, I don’t think we need to have a ‘prove it’ law. We have regulatory agencies that can do this.”
The resolution passed 4-3, along the rural and Duluth line of commissioners, with Frank Jewell among the dissenters. He was quick to point to what the rural commissioners considered a symbolic vote last May, when the board declined to make a decision on refugee resettlement in St. Louis County, citing a lack of historical context for refugees coming to the county.
Jewell said Tuesday that his vote isn’t an anti-mining sentiment as much as one opposed to the board taking time on issues in which it has no control. He voted against a 2011 resolution dealing with copper-nickel mining and the environmental process and said his decision Tuesday was staying consistent with his voting record on similar efforts.
The vote on the resolution came nearly four hours after the board meeting started, frustrating a number of callers who joined early, expecting to be heard during a public comment period. Instead, the board opted to wait for the agenda item — the last on the schedule — to come up. By the time it did, only five members of the public were left to comment, all against the resolution and supportive of the Prove it First law.
“I value history as a mining area,” said Caleb Littler of Babbitt. “It is irresponsible to do anything to harm the other huge part of our history and culture,” he added referencing the Boundary Waters.
But the copper-nickel projects had support beyond the four commissioners — Jugovich, Keith Nelson of Fayal Township, Keith Musolf of Hermantown and Paul McDonald of Ely — in former county commissioner and current Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. On Monday, Stauber introduced the Saving America’s Mines Act that would block a presidential administration from making federal lands currently open to mining off limits, an effort supported by his fellow Minnesota Republican delegation of Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Michelle Fischbach.
In a press release, Stauber said he introduced the bill with President Joseph R. Biden in mind. Biden was vice president when the Obama administration ordered 234,000 acres of the Superior National Forest be restricted from industrial activity pending a two-year study with the potential for a 20-year moratorium, reversed by the Trump administration in 2018.
Stauber’s bill would block executive action but not override McCollum’s bill, should either progress in Congress, and the Biden administration has not signaled if it will implement a moratorium.
Stauber, in his second term in Congress, also led an effort to have the administration pull its nomination for U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as Interior Secretary, citing her support of McCollum’s bill during the last Congress. His decision angered local tribes who said they were not consulted by the congressman, who represents five tribes in the district. Haaland would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.
In a press release Tuesday, Stauber announced that a letter opposing her nomination was officially sent to the Biden Administration.
“I am proud to lead this letter to the Biden Administration because the Interior Department with Representative Haaland at the helm would be disastrous for northern Minnesota’s natural resources-based economy and working men and women across the nation,” he said. “As a colleague of Representative Haaland’s on the House Natural Resources Committee, I cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that she supported and voted for H.R. 5598, a dangerous piece of legislation that would eliminate quality jobs for many of my constituents on the Iron Range by placing a moratorium on mining before specific projects can go through a fair and science-based permitting process.”
